Jan De Nul Installs Final Turbine On French First Offshore Wind Farm
Offshore installation firm Jan De Nul’s jack-up installation vessel Vole Au Vent has installed the final turbine on France’s very first commercial offshore wind farm.
Jan de Nul said that the project on the Saint-Nazaire Wind Farm project in France was completed significantly ahead of schedule.
The Vole Au Vent transported and installed 80 sets of 6 MW wind turbine generators for the offshore wind farm. This Saint-Nazaire Wind Farm will have, by the end of 2022, a total capacity of 480 MW, which is equivalent to 20 percent of Loire-Atlantique’s annual electricity consumption.
The jack-up vessel loaded the 6 MW wind turbines, in sets of four, at the Forme Joubert lock in the port of Saint-Nazaire and then transported the components some 7.5 miles offshore for installation on top of the foundations located on the Banc de Guérande seabed, in the northern part of the Bay of Biscay.
On April 1, the first turbine was loaded in the port. On September 5, the 80th and final turbine was successfully installed.
“The Saint-Nazaire wind farm is a milestone project for Jan De Nul, as this is France’s first offshore wind farm. We are proud to support the country in its energy transition by making possible the delivery of the first electricity produced by the very first French offshore wind farm. The exceptional installation progress has been the result of an extensive engineering process, optimized vessel preparation, and planning, and excellent collaboration with Parc éolien en mer de Saint-Nazaire and the turbine supplier GE,” Pieter Vandezande, Project Manager at the Jan De Nul Group.
The Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm will contribute to achieving the target of 40 percent renewable energy by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050 in France.
As for Jan De Nul, it brought its dredging and offshore wind installation expertise together to develop a unique method of construction consisting of preparatory rock fragmenting operations.
Most of the Saint-Nazaire turbines needed to be installed on an uneven, rocky seabed. Since the self-elevating jack-up vessel used during the project needs a stable seabed to safely jack on, some additional rock fragmenting operations were required to prepare the seabed for jacking.
In the summer of 2021, Jan De Nul’s ocean-going Cutter Suction Dredger Fernão de Magalhães performed these preparatory works. The dredger fragmented the seabed using her rotating cutter head to smooth the seabed which then allows the Vole Au Vent to perform jacking activities.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Morgan Stanley, UBS Analysts Cut Oil Outlooks
- Onshore Crude Oil Inventories Seem to be at Inflection Point
- Greek Coast Guard Fires Warning Shots Near Turkish Island
- New Record For Q2 Global Wind Turbine Orders
- Grijalva Finds Support For Permitting Reform Opposition
- Federal Team Surveying Appalachia For Abandoned Oil Wells
- European Gas and Power Prices Fall
- U.S. Pushing For Better Offshore Oil And Gas Safety Standards
- Repsol Shuts Down Yme Field For Third Time Since Start-Up
- Eni, ADNOC CEOs Discuss Contributing To Worldwide Gas Supply
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Global Oil And Gas Licensing Falls To All-Time Lows
- Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea
- Halliburton Wraps Up Exit From Russian Operation
- Top Headlines: Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Falling Yuan Threatening Global Commodities Prices
- Guyana To Earn $1.1B From Selling Oil Lifted From Exxon FPSOs
- Energy Companies Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
- Carbon Capture Not Good Enough To Achieve Decarbonization
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015