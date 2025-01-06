James Thomson Takes Kistos CFO Post

Kistos Holdings plc has executed its previously announced appointment of James Thomson as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO). In October 2024, the company named Thomson as deputy CFO, planning to transition him to the CFO post on January 1, 2025.

The company said in a media release that Thomson succeeded Richard Slape, who held this position since October 2021 and will be stepping down from his board responsibilities. The early appointment enabled a smooth transition of roles with Slape over the past three months, it said.

Thomson has been involved in the natural resources sector since March 2019, starting as the Finance Director of RockRose Energy and later taking on a senior finance position as the Head of Design and Implementation at Anglo American. Before that, Thomson dedicated 14 years to PwC, with the last four years serving as a Partner in Santiago, Chile. He obtained his Chartered Accountant qualification in 2007, Kistos said.

"I am pleased to announce that James has agreed to join the Kistos Holdings plc team and look forward to welcoming him onto the Board at the start of next year. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow the business for the benefit of all stakeholders", Andrew Austin, Kistos’ Executive Chairman, said in October.

Kistos was founded to acquire and manage companies in the energy sector, focusing on the energy transition. Notable transactions include the 2021 acquisition of cash-generative natural gas assets in the Netherlands from Tulip Oil Netherlands BV, a 20 percent stake in the Greater Laggan Area from TotalEnergies in July 2022, and the May 2023 purchase of Mime Petroleum AS, adding 24 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) of 2P reserves. In April 2024, Kistos acquired UK gas storage assets capable of delivering up to 11 percent of the UK's flexible daily gas capacity.

The company said in November that it invested in Spiralis Energy Ltd., a tidal energy business. According to Kistos, Spiralis Energy’s tidal technology is at an advanced stage of testing, with the potential to revolutionize the sector.

Spiralis Energy's Axial Skelter, a tidal power solution made from recyclable, 3D-printed segments, can be produced in under a week, with easily transportable and replaceable components. Supported by a GBP 800,000 ($1.02 million) investment from Kistos, which includes 10 percent equity and 10 percent warrants, granting them board representation, Spiralis will conduct long-term survivability testing, Kistos said. This aims to demonstrate the Axial Skelter's resilience and pave the way for wider deployment as a sustainable energy source.

