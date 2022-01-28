James Fisher Launches Decommissioning Firm

James Fisher, a provider of innovative marine solutions and specialized engineering services, has launched a new business line – James Fisher Decommissioning (JF Decom).

The new company will support the decommissioning needs of customers in the renewables and oil and gas markets.

JF Decom will provide customers with access to a dedicated, multi-disciplined team that reduces the number of contractual interfaces, to provide an end-to-end service delivery capability in complex decommissioning scopes including subsea infrastructure removal, structural removal, well severance, and well abandonment.

With one of the world’s largest fleets of decommissioning tooling and in-house design and engineering capability, JF Decom will be able to support the demanding rise in decommissioning projects worldwide. This will enable the company to provide considerable cost savings to its customers – critical to achieving regulatory guidance of a 35 percent reduction in decommissioning costs, a target mapped out by the UK Oil & Gas Authority in 2016.

In building its team, JF Decom utilizes the expertise of James Fisher Offshore, which has assisted operators in the installation and maintenance of oil and gas platforms – many of which will be decommissioned as the industry adapts to the energy transition.

The in-depth knowledge of the differences between these platforms, allows JF Decom to deploy the most appropriate methodology and technology to optimize the delivery of a decommissioning project.

“Increasing demand for experienced decommissioning experts within the energy industry presents an opportunity for the group to focus on what it does best - providing tailored and pioneering solutions to address customer challenges,” Jack Davidson, managing director at JF Decom stated.

“In addition to the challenges faced by customers to conduct decommissioning activities as timely and cost-effectively as possible, JF Decom is also dedicated to ensuring that decommissioning is conducted as sustainably as possible by restoring the seabed to its natural state. With our noise attenuation tools such as Bubble Curtains we can also minimize environmental impact to marine life during decommissioning works and ensuring we provide environmentally responsible services is something that is at the forefront for JF Decom,” Davidson added.

JF Decom follows the launch of JF Renewables in March 2021. These two James Fisher brands will be able to work independently or collaboratively to support the drive to net-zero by providing full support services to the oil and gas and renewable markets in the installation, maintenance, and decommissioning of assets.

