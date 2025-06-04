Jadestone Names Thomas Mitchell Little as CEO

Jadestone Energy plc has appointed Thomas Mitchell Little as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective June 1. The independent upstream production and development company focused on the Asia-Pacific region said in a media release that Little has relocated to its head office in Singapore.

Jadestone said Little will be responsible for the delivery of its existing strategy, with the group aiming to become the leading upstream independent in the Asia-Pacific region through both organic and inorganic growth.

Little has over 30 years of experience in the upstream oil and gas industry, primarily with Marathon Oil Company from 1987 to 2020. He served as Executive Vice President for Operations, overseeing all operations and development across U.S. unconventional and international sectors, as well as health and safety and supply chain functions. He was part of the Executive Committee and held various technical roles in operations, reservoir management, and drilling internationally.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Wyoming and is a Board Director at Helix Energy Solutions, focused on enhancing oil and gas field outputs.

“We are very pleased that Mitch is joining Jadestone as CEO. He brings significant upstream operational and management experience from over three decades in the oil and gas industry with Marathon”, Dr. Adel Chaouch, Executive Chairman of Jadestone, said. “His in-depth operational and technical knowledge across many jurisdictions, particularly in mature asset management, will be of particular benefit to Jadestone, as we seek to maximize the value of our existing operated positions in Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia and pursue further growth in these core areas”.

“Jadestone has a very attractive platform of operated upstream positions in the Asia-Pacific region. This dynamic region will be at the forefront of global energy demand growth for the foreseeable future, and I’m confident that Jadestone is well positioned to contribute meaningfully to meeting the region’s oil and gas demand growth in a safe and responsible manner”, Little said.

In relation to his selection as CEO, the company said it has granted Little 1,142,648 restricted share units, valued at $300,000, that will vest over a three-year period.

