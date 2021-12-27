Jadestone CFO Leaving For Identical Role At Cooper Energy
Oil and gas company Jadestone Energy will have its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) chair empty as the current one has decided to trade in his seat for an identical one in Cooper Energy.
Jadestone Energy said that their current CFO Daniel Young opted to leave the firm, as he intends to repatriate back to Australia for personal family reasons, after spending more than 20 years overseas.
Young joined Jadestone in January 2017. Before Jadestone, Young was the Senior Vice President and Head of Consulting for the Asia and Pacific region at Wood Mackenzie.
He also worked for 13 years in J.P. Morgan’s energy investment banking coverage, mergers, and acquisitions group as well as energy coverage in Southeast and South Asia.
He has more than 24 years of experience in senior oil and gas, energy, and natural resources as well as in investment banking, advisory, and consulting roles, including financial and commercial risk.
Jadestone stated that that Young would remain the company’s CFO and its director, until the publication of the firm’s report and accounts for the year ending on December 31, 2021, and in any event no earlier than the end of April 2022. It is worth noting that Jadestone Energy will immediately start a search for his replacement.
“The current financial health of Jadestone owes a great deal to Dan’s hard work during the company’s formative years, and he will leave behind a balance sheet that is in great shape, and with strength in depth in the finance function. We wish him and his family the best in their return to Australia and his future career endeavors,” Paul Blakeley, President and CEO of Jadestone, said.
He will not be without a job though as Cooper Energy said just a day later that Young was appointed to the role of CFO, effective from May 2022.
“Dan’s broad finance, accounting and energy experience will prove invaluable as we pursue our near-term objectives and deliver our longer-term growth strategy. I take the opportunity to thank our Acting Chief Financial Officer David Di Blasio for his hard work and support during the transition period,” David Maxwell, Cooper Energy Managing Director, claimed.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
