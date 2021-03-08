IWD Offers Moment to Reflect

International Women's Day 2021 offers a moment to pause and reflect on the strides the sector has made around diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“The sector has an opportunity to take stock of what is currently being implemented. What’s working? Where are the challenges? How should we prioritize? This is something I hear and speak a lot about in my role as Equity Ambassador to the U.S. Department of Energy, a working group helping to drive awareness, interest and access to energy jobs for women and minorities,” Marx said in a statement sent to Rigzone.

“Real changes come from action and we need to challenge ourselves and each other to make a more meaningful impact on diversity, equity, and inclusion to ensure a sustainable future for our industry,” Marx added.

The Airswift CEO noted that, over recent years, the narrative has been ‘we need to do more around DE&I’. Marx said the sector is doing so and noted this was a “huge positive” but added that there is still more to do.

“Companies such as Siemens Gamesa, Wood, Msaada Partners, and Assystem have made great strides in their commitments to improving diversity, from targeting female graduates in STEM and launching initiatives to bring more people of color into the sector, to pledging to increase female representation at the board-level … The intent is there, but there is more to do,” Marx said.

Oil Cos Commemorate IWD 2021

Several oil and gas companies and organizations have commemorated IWD 2021 with special articles and messages. Examples can be seen below:

The world of trading has historically been dominated by men. But things are changing.



On International Women's Day, the leaders who will soon head Shell’s global trading operations explain why diversity is more important than ever. Read more. #IWD2021 #ChooseToChallenge — Shell (@Shell) March 8, 2021

bp's Keisha from Houston, Texas shares her story of bringing her whole authentic self to work: https://t.co/GYVYsKydnk #IWD2021 #ChooseToChallenge pic.twitter.com/OqESvRx0Fh — bp America (@bp_America) March 5, 2021

We are proud to support the @ert_eu Voluntary Targets for Women in Leadership initiative – because every talent counts!

Check out this year’s results here: https://t.co/rwzKgISSmO #EmbraceDifference #IWD2021 #IndustryNeedsWomen pic.twitter.com/Pk0ScACuZk — eni (@eni) March 5, 2021

Happy #IWD2021! Listen to our Data Science Manager, Sarah Karthigan, discuss the importance of #diversity when it comes to technological innovation. Find out more about the virtual Women’s Forum event last year https://t.co/PJiXaTCTgT #ChooseToChallenge pic.twitter.com/DsVX2WR8jn — ExxonMobil EU (@ExxonMobil_EU) March 8, 2021

This #InternationalWomensDay we hear from Erica Kinmond, Head of Employment at Blackwood Partners and member of OGUK’s D&I Task Group. This #IWD2021 Erica encourages employers to #choosetochallenge inequalities in the workplace.#OGUKDandI pic.twitter.com/UhCnol5VUL — OGUK (@oilandgasuk) March 8, 2021

We’re celebrating #IWD2021! Innovation Network Director Luca Corradi highlights how we need to avoid the trap of ‘group-thinking’ – an inclusive mindset can pave the way… 🌄💡 ✋ #ChoosetoChallenge pic.twitter.com/Ik55jlWPVl — OGTC (@theogtc) March 8, 2021

The campaign theme for IWD 2021 is ‘Choose to Challenge’. IWD 2021’s website notes that “a challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change”. IWD is described as a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. IWD has occurred for more than a century with the first gathering held in 1911.

