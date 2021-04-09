Ithaca Sanctions Captain EOR Stage 2
Ithaca Energy has announced the sanction of the Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Stage 2 project in the UK Central North Sea.
The sanction comes after the company received field development plan addendum consent from the UK Oil and Gas Authority, Ithaca Energy, which operates the Captain field, revealed. EOR Stage 2 is designed to significantly increase hydrocarbon recovery by injecting polymerized water into the reservoir through additional subsea wells, subsea infrastructure, and new topsides facilities, Ithaca Energy highlighted.
“Consent for Captain EOR Stage 2 progresses the application of a technology that has already demonstrated an improved recovery rate and helps extend the life of the Captain field,” Bill Dunnett, Ithaca Energy’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.
“This project underlines our long-term commitment to the North Sea and is a major demonstration of confidence in the viability of safe, long-term operations in this basin. Our board and partners have sanctioned the capital investment to maximize the sustained performance of this asset,” he added.
Jongwoo Kim, the chief executive officer of Dana Petroleum, which also has a stake in the Captain field, said, “we are really pleased to have worked collaboratively with Ithaca Energy to support this important project.”
“It is particularly exciting to see how extensive research alongside the application of new technology is being used with great efficiency to enhance recovery,” Kim stated.
The Captain field, which was discovered in 1977, lies approximately 90 miles north-east of Aberdeen, Scotland, in the Outer Moray Firth, in water depths of around 346 feet. The billion-barrel field achieved first production in March 1997 thanks to technology developments in horizontal drilling and down-hole pump technology, Ithaca Energy notes on its website. In 2018, daily production at Captain was said to have averaged 25,800 barrels of liquids and three million cubic feet of natural gas.
Ithaca Energy holds an 85 percent operated interest in the field, with Dana Petroleum holding the remaining 15 percent stake. Founded in 2004, Ithaca Energy is an independent oil and gas company with production, development, and exploration operations focused on the UK North Sea. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delek Group Limited (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY), which is described as Israel’s leading integrated energy company.
Earlier this month, Ithaca Energy highlighted that it had achieved a strong operational performance in 2020, with limited disruption arising from Covid-19 related restrictions.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- Scottish Oil Startup Expanding
- Eni Makes New Light Oil Find
- Oman Is Said to Study Strategic Options for OQ
- Maersk Drilling Nets Shell Deal
- Europe Gasoline Rockets
- Atlantic Faces Another Wild Hurricane Season
- Chevron Signs LNG Deal with Hokkaido Gas
- Halliburton and Optime Subsea Form Global Alliance
- Petrofac Agrees $700MM Facility Extensions
- 'Broken' Oil Program Under Review
- Recruitment Firms Team Up for Americas Drive
- OXY CEO Rejects USA Carbon Tax
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- New Chairman and MD at ONGC
- Petronas Myanmar Sub Declares Field Force Majeure
- Eni Makes New Light Oil Find
- Scottish Oil Startup Expanding
- Oman Is Said to Study Strategic Options for OQ
- Maersk Drilling Nets Shell Deal
- Biden Plan Gives Oil Sector Surprise Boost
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
- Texan LNG Project Axed
- New Venezuela Gasoline Stations Actually Have Fuel to Sell
- Shell Completes $2.5B Deal
- BP Exits KAZ Oil Projects to Focus on Ren Strategy
- Oil Giants Win Climate Suit
- Texas Utility Sues Suppliers
- Biden Plan Gets Mixed Review from Oil Groups