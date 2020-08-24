Ithaca Energy Makes Ex-Repsol Sinopec Boss CEO

Ithaca Energy Limited (IAECN: ISINs US46567TAA25 / USG49774AA35) revealed Monday that it has appointed Bill Dunnett as the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO).

Dunnett, who succeeds Les Thomas, is a chartered engineer with more than 35 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. For the last five years Dunnett has served as the CEO of Repsol-Sinopec Resources UK Limited and has previously worked for companies such as Petrofac, Halliburton, Mobil North Sea and Shell.

Dunnett has also served as the chair of the MER UK Technology Leadership Board and been a board member of the industry body Oil & Gas UK and the Oil and Gas Technology Centre.

Thomas, who has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, became the CEO of Ithaca Energy in October 2013. Until June 2012, Thomas served as a main board director of Wood Group and as the chief executive of its production facilities business and group director responsible for health, safety and environment.

Prior to this, Thomas spent 22 years with Marathon Oil, including four years as European business unit leader, at which time he was responsible for Marathon’s upstream business in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands and Norway.

Ithaca Energy describes itself as a leading independent oil and gas company with production, development and exploration operations in the UK North Sea. Headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, the business was founded in 2004 and has grown through a combination of acquisitions and new field developments.

Ithaca Energy confirmed on Monday that its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020, will be issued on August 27. In its first quarter results statement, which was released back in June, the business reported a tripling in its revenue, compared to the same period last year, to $333 million.

