Ithaca Energy Looking For Over $350M From London IPO
UK oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy Ltd. is seeking as much as $357 million in London’s second-largest initial public offering of the year.
The unit of Israel’s Delek Group Ltd. started marketing shares to investors at 250 pence to 310 pence apiece on Wednesday, according to terms for the deal seen by Bloomberg. It would be valued at £3.1 billion at the top end of that range.
Ithaca has already received enough orders to cover the full deal size, including a so-called over-allotment option, the terms show.
The company initially discussed raising as much as $1 billion before downsizing its ambitions amid volatile markets, Bloomberg News reported this week. Inflation, rising interest rates and recession risks have put the lid on IPOs globally and London listings in particular have been in short supply, with investors pulling away from Britain amid the fallout from changing economic plans.
Even at the lower end of its range, the listing will be London’s second largest of the year, trailing only the $757 million that Chinese wind turbine maker Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. raised through a little-used stock connect program.
All net proceeds from the IPO will be used to pay down debt and ultimately received by Delek. Investor orders will be taken through Nov. 8, with the new stock set to price and start trading on Nov. 9.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are leading the Ithaca offering as joint global coordinators. HSBC Holdings Plc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are working on the deal as joint bookrunners.
