Ithaca Energy Inks Deal to Fully Acquire Fotla Discovery
United Kingdom-based Ithaca Energy is acquiring the remaining 40-percent stake in the Fotla Discovery along with three exploration licenses from Spirit Energy Resources, Ithaca Energy said in a news release.
The acquisition will bring Ithaca Energy’s working interest in the Fotla Discovery to 100 percent at completion, and provide the company with full control over pre-final investment decision work and timing. The acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent including regulatory approval, and with limited near-term cash outflow, the news release said.
The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The total transaction consideration comprises two capped contingent payments, which are payable approximately two-thirds on the final investment decision and a third upon the first production, Ithaca Energy said.
Ithaca Energy will also acquire exploration licenses P.213 Area C, P.345 Area A, and P.2536 in the North Sea as part of the agreement.
The Fotla Discovery, operated by Ithaca Energy, is located in Block 22/1b of the UK North Sea in 431 feet of water, approximately 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) southwest of the Ithaca Energy-operated Alba field. The company said it is currently evaluating its development plans, and the first production from the asset is projected in 2026. The conceptual field development plan consists of a subsea tieback to existing infrastructure.
"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of the remaining stake in the Fotla Discovery and three additional exploration licenses”, Ithaca Energy CEO Alan Bruce said. “The acquisition will provide Ithaca Energy with full control over the pre-final investment decision work program and timing of project sanction as we seek to maximize value from our high-quality investment portfolio."
Shell Agreement for Cambo Field
In May, Ithaca Energy signed an agreement to market Shell’s 30 percent working interest in the Cambo field, the second largest undeveloped oil and gas discovery in the UK North Sea, located in the West of Shetland region, Ithaca Energy said in an earlier news release.
The development provides Ithaca Energy with long-term production growth at a low expected unit operating cost per barrel. The field is expected to produce at less than half the carbon dioxide intensity than the average UK field, enabled by the floating production storage and offloading design that includes features such as being fully electrification ready and zero routine flaring, the news release said.
The agreement between Shell and Ithaca Energy provides an option for Shell to sell any remaining portion of its stake not sold to a third party to Ithaca Energy, after a six-month marketing process. Ithaca Energy also has an option to acquire the stake, with each case subject to regulatory approval.
According to the company website, Ithaca Energy is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS), ranking second by resources. It has stakes in six of the ten largest fields in the UKCS and two of the UKCS's largest pre-development fields. The company said that in recent years, it has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programs and acquisitions.
To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor
- Avington Field to Restart Oil Production
- EPA Fines Callon Petroleum Unit $1.3MM for Emissions Violations
- Energy Transfer Enters into LNG Offtake Agreements for Lake Charles Project
- China Completes Its Longest Deepwater Oil Pipeline: State Media
- Jersey Oil & Gas Closes Farm-Out Deal for North Sea Assets
- EIA Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- This Is the Goldilocks Price for Oil
- NextDecade Greenlights Texas LNG Export Facility
- New Zealand's Gas Reserves Could Be Used Up in 10 Years: Government
- USA to Grant $90MM for Crafting of Local Energy Efficiency Codes
- Eco Farms Out 6.25 Percent of South Africa Block
- TransAlta to Fully Acquire Its Majority-Held Wind Power Firm
- OPEC Sees Even Tighter Oil Market in 2024 as Demand Climbs
- Supply Outages Drive Oil Prices to 11 Week High
- Fossil Fuel Demand for Electricity May Have Peaked Globally
- Oil is Hard to Quit, Even in Norway
- North America Adds Rigs Again
- Has Texas Heat Affected Oil and Gas Operations?
- Saudis Sensitive to Weak Level of Demand
- Caribbean States Urge Lifting of Sanctions on Venezuela
- Analyst Sees No Realistic Prospect of Iran Nuclear Deal Being Restored
- Russia Linked Oil Tanker Fleet Vanishes Even Faster Than It Grew
- Libya Posts Around $7B in Oil Revenue for First Six Months
- USA Has Raised CCS Development Grants to $777MM Since 2021
- Biden Touts Enphase Energy Investments as Bidenomics in Action
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Frontera Makes Oil Discovery in Guyana
- Executives Predict Where WTI Oil Price Will End Up in 2023
- TotalEnergies Find Could Hold 400MM Barrels of Oil Equivalent
- Where Do Total Recoverable Oil Reserves Stand?
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- Gulf of Mexico Sees Piracy Increase
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?
- 2023 Offshore Exploration Spending to Rise Over 20 Percent: SLB
- Which USA Oil Major Produced the Most in 1Q?