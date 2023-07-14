Ithaca Energy Inks Deal to Fully Acquire Fotla Discovery

United Kingdom-based Ithaca Energy is acquiring the remaining 40-percent stake in the Fotla Discovery along with three exploration licenses from Spirit Energy Resources, Ithaca Energy said in a news release.

The acquisition will bring Ithaca Energy’s working interest in the Fotla Discovery to 100 percent at completion, and provide the company with full control over pre-final investment decision work and timing. The acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent including regulatory approval, and with limited near-term cash outflow, the news release said.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The total transaction consideration comprises two capped contingent payments, which are payable approximately two-thirds on the final investment decision and a third upon the first production, Ithaca Energy said.

Ithaca Energy will also acquire exploration licenses P.213 Area C, P.345 Area A, and P.2536 in the North Sea as part of the agreement.

The Fotla Discovery, operated by Ithaca Energy, is located in Block 22/1b of the UK North Sea in 431 feet of water, approximately 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) southwest of the Ithaca Energy-operated Alba field. The company said it is currently evaluating its development plans, and the first production from the asset is projected in 2026. The conceptual field development plan consists of a subsea tieback to existing infrastructure.

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of the remaining stake in the Fotla Discovery and three additional exploration licenses”, Ithaca Energy CEO Alan Bruce said. “The acquisition will provide Ithaca Energy with full control over the pre-final investment decision work program and timing of project sanction as we seek to maximize value from our high-quality investment portfolio."

Shell Agreement for Cambo Field

In May, Ithaca Energy signed an agreement to market Shell’s 30 percent working interest in the Cambo field, the second largest undeveloped oil and gas discovery in the UK North Sea, located in the West of Shetland region, Ithaca Energy said in an earlier news release.

The development provides Ithaca Energy with long-term production growth at a low expected unit operating cost per barrel. The field is expected to produce at less than half the carbon dioxide intensity than the average UK field, enabled by the floating production storage and offloading design that includes features such as being fully electrification ready and zero routine flaring, the news release said.

The agreement between Shell and Ithaca Energy provides an option for Shell to sell any remaining portion of its stake not sold to a third party to Ithaca Energy, after a six-month marketing process. Ithaca Energy also has an option to acquire the stake, with each case subject to regulatory approval.

According to the company website, Ithaca Energy is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS), ranking second by resources. It has stakes in six of the ten largest fields in the UKCS and two of the UKCS's largest pre-development fields. The company said that in recent years, it has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programs and acquisitions.

