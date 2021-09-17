Ithaca Energy CEO Passes Away

Ithaca Energy Limited has announced that its chief executive officer Bill Dunnett has passed away.

Gilad Myerson, the company’s executive chairman, has been acting as interim chief executive officer since April 2021 and will continue in this role for the immediate future, Ithaca Energy noted.

“Everyone at Ithaca is deeply saddened by Bill’s death as he was not only Ithaca’s much loved CEO, but also a very well known and respected member of Aberdeen’s oil and gas community,” Myerson said in a company statement. “Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with Bill’s family at this sad time,” Myerson added in the statement.

Dunnett joined Ithaca in August 2020 and had over 35 years of oil and gas industry experience in various engineering, operational and senior management positions. He previously served as the chief executive officer of Repsol-Sinopec Resources UK Limited and in various positions at Petrofac, Halliburton, Mobil North Sea and Shell. Dunnett had also served as chair of the MER UK Technology Leadership Board and had been a board member for both OGUK and The Oil and Gas Technology Centre.

Myerson was appointed by the Ithaca Energy board as interim chief executive officer of the company on April 17. He has more than 20 years of extensive experience building businesses and driving value creation initiatives together with private equity funds, Ithaca notes on its website.

Ithaca Energy describes itself as a leading exploration and production company headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, with production and development activities exclusively on the UK Continental Shelf. The company was founded in Alberta, Canada, in 2004, had an initial public offering in June 2006, and in 2017, Delek Group Ltd, its then-largest shareholder, acquired all its issued and to be issued common shares. Ithaca has been an active UK offshore operator and producer since 2008 and in November 2019 it completed the acquisition of Chevron North Sea Limited.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com