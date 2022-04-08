Ithaca Energy Buys Cambo Operator Siccar Point

Ithaca Energy has reached an agreement to acquire Cambo oil project operator Siccar Point Energy for just short of $1.5 billion.

Ithaca Energy, owned by Israeli Delek Group, has reached an agreement to acquire Cambo oil project operator Siccar Point Energy for just short of $1.5 billion.

Ithaca said that the acquisition would accelerate the company’s growth, positioning it as one of the leading E&P operators in the UK North Sea through the addition of four of the UK’s largest oil and gas fields to its portfolio.

The consideration of the agreement includes an upfront payment of $1.1 billion and a series of contingent payments totaling a maximum of $360 million – $300 million linked to future developments and $60 million linked to short-term realized commodity prices.

According to the company, the Siccar Point team and operatorship of key UK assets will transfer to Ithaca on closing.

Significant Growth Opportunities

The addition of the Schiehallion and Mariner fields, both currently in the top 10 UK producing fields, will not only add immediate production but also add significant room for growth through future drilling.

Also included is an interest in the producing Jade gas field, where Ithaca is an existing partner, offering further near-term drilling exposure. The transaction will also include the Cambo and Rosebank fields, two of the largest undeveloped and most strategically important discoveries in the UK North Sea.

The acquisition of Siccar Point’s assets across the West of Shetland, Northern North Sea, and Central North Sea, will add significant production, material growth potential, and a long-life cycle to Ithaca’s portfolio.

It will also double Ithaca’s recoverable reserves and support production of at least 80,000 – 90,000 boe/d through the next decade, with the potential to increase this through further portfolio opportunities.

Supporting UK Energy Security and Creating Jobs

Cambo and Rosebank represent an opportunity for Ithaca to develop fields that will contribute significantly to the UK’s energy security.

The Cambo field on its own is anticipated to deliver up to 170 million barrels of oil equivalent during its 25-year operational life, materially helping to reduce the need for the import of more carbon-intensive alternatives and increasing the UK’s energy independence through the energy transition.

With a Final Investment Decision expected on both fields next year, they represent a near-term opportunity to enhance the local and wider UK economy through the creation of a significant number of employment opportunities directly and across the supply chain.

It is worth reminding that Cambo became a key target for environmental groups in 2021 during the Cop 26 UN climate change summit in Glasgow. In December 2021, Shell – at the time a partner in the project – walked away from Cambo by announcing they were no longer willing to invest.

Shell made a sort-of U-turn in March when it claimed that it was considering reviving its controversial Cambo project, most likely due to the energy prices suddenly spiking.

But regardless of Shell’s involvement, Cambo still is seen as a crucial project for UK’s energy security. The UK oil and gas regulator claimed, despite environmentalists' protests, that if new projects like Cambo are not approved then UK production would plummet with gas output falling up to 75 percent by 2030.

Transformational Deal

“This is a transformational deal for the company which cements Ithaca’s position as a leading independent E&P operator in the North Sea. The acquisition doubles our recoverable resources and means that we now have interests in a significant portion of the largest UKCS fields. This includes interests in two of the UK’s most strategically important and near-term developments which will enable us to play an increasing role in securing the domestic energy supply for the UK.

“The development of the Cambo and Rosebank fields is a huge opportunity to not only help secure the UK’s energy future for at least another quarter of a century but also to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the process,” Alan Bruce, CEO of Ithaca Energy, said.

“[In the past three years] we have acquired producing and development assets from Chevron, Mitsui, Marubeni, Sumitomo, and now Siccar Point. In addition, we have made significant investments to develop oil and gas prospects and resources around our infrastructure hubs – Captain, Alba, and the Greater Stella Area,” Gilad Myerson, Executive Chairman of Ithaca Energy, added.

"We are proud of what Siccar Point Energy has achieved because of the dedication of our team and support of our sponsors, Blackstone and Bluewater, and combining our business with Ithaca Energy is a natural step to take the portfolio through the next stage of organic growth.

“Ithaca is extremely well placed, given its material production base, to pick up the baton and unlock the significant growth opportunities in the Siccar Point portfolio,” Jonathan Roger, CEO of Siccar Point Energy, concluded.

Also, it was announced in Ithaca’s latest financial results at the end of March that the company signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the share capital of Summit Exploration and Production Limited.

The agreement has an economic date of January 1, 2021, and is still subject to normal completion activities including consent from the North Sea Transition Authority.

Summit Exploration and Production is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sumitomo Corporation. The company has 6 exploration licenses in the UK North Sea and a 2.1875 percent stake in the Elgin Franklin field. Summit also holds stakes in the GAEL and SEAL pipelines.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com.