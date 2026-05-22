Ithaca Completes Acquisition in Shell Discovery, Farms Down Fotla

The UK producer completed the purchase of a 50 percent stake in two Shell licenses in the West of Shetland Basin, while entering into an agreement to sell part of its ownership in the Fotla project in the North Sea to Harbour Energy.

Ithaca Energy PLC, which produces oil and gas in the United Kingdom continental shelf, has completed the purchase of a 50 percent stake in two Shell PLC licenses in the West of Shetland Basin, while entering into an agreement to sell part of its ownership in the Fotla project in the North Sea to Harbour Energy PLC.

The Shell licenses have earlier been transferred to Shell and Equinor ASA's UK North Sea joint venture, Adura. The 50-50 JV launched late 2025.

"The West of Shetland represents a key basin for the Group's long-term growth, with the ongoing development of the Rosebank field and the continued progression of the Cambo and Tornado discoveries towards final investment decision", Ithaca executive chair Yaniv Friedman said in the company’s announcement of the deal November 19, 2025.

Adura-operated Rosebank is on track to start production by 2027, despite the rig pausing drilling in April just after launching work in the first quarter due to “an equipment handling incident”, Ithaca, which owns 20 percent in the field, said in its quarterly report Wednesday.

While a Scottish court invalidated the project’s consent January 2025, the partners say work can continue while they await new government guidance on Scope 3 emissions and the permitting process.

The 2-phase Rosebank, about 130 kilometers (80.78 miles) northwest of Shetland, targets over 350 million barrels of oil equivalent recoverable resources, according to the owners.

Also in the first quarter Ithaca and equal co-venturer Adura submitted a development plan for the Tornado gas field, proposed to be tied back to the existing Greater Laggan Area network infrastructure.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

Meanwhile Ithaca has entered into an agreement to sell 45 percent in the Fotla field, in the central North Sea, to Harbor. It said the agreement advances a final investment decision by yearend.

Concurrently Ithaca executed a rig-sharing agreement with Harbor for the semisubmersible PBLJ through 2030. "This agreement will support the Group's organic growth ambitions, including the potential drilling program for the Fotla development, de-risking our production base through continued infill drilling and honoring our commitments to execute Plugging & Abandonment activities", Ithaca said in its quarterly report.

In the January-March 2026 quarter, Ithaca reported a stable production of 126,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed), compared to 127,000 boed in Q1 2025. That was "despite adverse weather conditions impacting operating capacity in January and the first half of February, fully reflected in FY 2026 production guidance issued in March, which is reaffirmed today".

"The strong operational performance is trending into Q2", Ithaca said.

Net profit adjusted for nonrecurring items, $69 million, was also stable against Q1 2025 ($69.1 million). Adjusted EBITDAX fell to $570.9 million for Q1 2026 from $653.2 million for Q1 2025. Increased revenue due to higher liftings partly offset hedging losses.

While incurring derivatives charges in the first three months of the year, Ithaca said, "As a result of escalated commodity prices, we now anticipate that our FY 2026 dividend will likely move to the upper end of our guidance range at over $500 million, with shareholders participating in the upside exposure to strengthened cash flow generation through our distribution policy in 2026 of 30 percent post-tax CFFO".

Ithaca ended Q1 2026 with a pro forma leverage ratio - adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDAX - of 0.54x.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com