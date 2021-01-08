Ithaca Appoints Ex-Repsol Sinopec CFO

Ithaca Energy Limited has announced the appointment of David Crawford as its new chief financial officer.

Ithaca Energy Limited has announced the appointment of David Crawford as its new chief financial officer.

Crawford will succeed Graham Forbes, who will be leaving Ithaca Energy Limited on February 1 this year. The newly appointed chief financial officer is a chartered accountant with more than 34 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and with more than 15 years of experience in a chief financial officer role.

For the last three years, Crawford has been the chief financial officer of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited. Prior to that, he was the chief financial officer at Dana Petroleum Ltd and Dolphin Drilling Ltd and he has also occupied financial roles at Total E&P UK plc and Occidental Petroleum.

In August last year, Ithaca Energy Limited announced the appointment of Bill Dunnett as its new chief executive officer. Dunnett, who took over the role from Les Thomas, is a chartered engineer with more than 35 years of experience in the oil and gas industry in various engineering, operational and senior management positions in the UK and internationally. Dunnett was previously the chief executive officer of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited and has also worked in various positions at Petrofac, Halliburton, Mobil North Sea and Shell.

Aberdeen headquartered Ithaca Energy Limited is an independent oil and gas company with production, development and exploration operations focused on the UK North Sea. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tel Aviv stock exchange listed Delek Group Limited.

Founded back in 2004, Ithaca Energy Limited states on its website that it has grown through a combination of acquisitions and new field developments. The company’s current assets include the Greater Stella Area production hub and the Captain, Alba, Erskine and Alder fields, Ithaca Energy Limited’s website shows.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com