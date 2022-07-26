Issued Texas Drilling Permits Rise Year on Year

The Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) revealed this month that it issued a total of 1,146 original drilling permits in June 2022 compared to 739 in June 2021.

According to the RRC, the June 2022 total includes 1,013 permits to drill new oil or gas wells, 11 to re-enter plugged wellbores and five for re-completions of existing wellbores. The breakdown of well types for original drilling permits in June 2022 is 263 oil, 113 gas, 726 oil or gas, 35 injection and nine other permits, the RRC highlighted.

The RRC outlined that, in June this year, RRC staff processed 534 oil, 164 gas and 594 injection completions for new drills, re-entries and re-completions. This compared to 507 oil, 158 gas and 128 injection completions in June 2021, the RRC pointed out. Total well completions processed for 2022 year-to-date for new drills, re-entries and re-completions are 5,804, compared to 4,385 recorded during the same period in 2021, the RRC pointed out this month.

According to a table published on the RRC website, the district with the most issued permits to drill new oil/gas holes in June was Midland with 523, followed by the San Antonio Area with 128, and the Refugio area with 75.

Back in June, the RRC revealed that it had issued a total of 963 original drilling permits in May 2022 compared to 631 in May 2021. The May 2022 total included 849 permits to drill new oil or gas wells, nine to re-enter plugged wellbores and 93 for re-completions of existing wellbores, the RRC highlighted at the time.

The breakdown of well types for original drilling permits in May 2022 was 221 oil, 76 gas, 601 oil or gas, 53 injection and 12 other permits, according the RRC, which noted that, in May 2022, RRC staff processed 515 oil, 142 gas and 292 injection completions for new drills, re-entries and re-completions. This compared to 457 oil, 141 gas and 134 injection completions in May 2021, the RRC outlined.

The district with the most issued permits to drill new oil/gas holes in May was Midland with 449, followed by the San Antonio Area with 101, and the Refugio area with 70, a table posted on the RRC site highlighted.

In May, the RRC announced that it had issued a total of 946 original drilling permits in April 2022 compared to 732 in April 2021. The April 2022 total included 836 permits to drill new oil or gas wells, 12 to re-enter plugged wellbores and 92 for re-completions of existing wellbores, the RRC highlighted at the time.

The breakdown of well types for original drilling permits in April 2022 was 223 oil, 74 gas, 593 oil or gas, 46 injection, and 10 other permits, the RRC revealed, adding that, in April 2022, RRC staff processed 493 oil, 143 gas and 232 injection completions for new drills, re-entries and re-completions. This was said to compare to 449 oil, 106 gas, and 98 injection completions in April 2021.

The district with the most issued permits to drill new oil/gas holes in April was Midland with 404, followed by the San Angelo area with 86, and the San Antonio Area with 81, a table posted on the RRC site highlighted.

The RRC is the state agency with primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, pipeline transporters, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline industry, natural gas utilities, the LP-gas industry, and coal and uranium surface mining operations, the organization’s website notes. The RRC was established in 1891 under a constitutional and legislative mandate to prevent discrimination in railroad charges and establish reasonable tariffs.

