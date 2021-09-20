Island Offshore Digitizing Entire Fleet

Island Offshore has announced that it has signed a contract with Kongsberg Digital for the delivery of the Vessel Insight infrastructure solution.

Island Offshore has announced that it has signed a contract with Kongsberg Digital for the delivery of the Vessel Insight infrastructure solution to Island Offshore’s entire fleet of 26 offshore vessels.

By installing the solution, Island Offshore said it will collect all data from its fleet on one common platform. The data collected will enable the company to use advanced decision support tools and benchmark its vessels by comparing operational data from all vessels to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, as well as automate the reporting processes, Island Offshore noted. Four vessels in the fleet are already connected to the Vessel Insight platform and Kongsberg Digital is said to be continuously working on installing the remaining vessels.

In a statement posted on its website, Kongsberg Digital revealed that this is one of the largest contracts for Vessel Insight since the software solution was launched in 2019.

“By collecting all data on one common platform, we get a correct and efficient starting point to analyze our operations and compare all our vessels in the fleet,” Trond Hauge, the technical manager for Island Offshore, said in a company statement.

“In this way, we can share experiences between the vessels and ensure that we operate as efficiently and safely as possible. Our fleet will be even more sustainable by reducing fuel consumption and thus the attractiveness in the market will increase. With increasing demands for reporting, going from a manual to an automated reporting process will save us a lot of work,” Hauge added in the statement.

Commenting on the deal, Andreas Jagtøyen, the executive vice president of digital ocean at Kongsberg Digital, said, “we are very pleased to contribute to further strengthening Kongberg’s collaboration with Island Offshore”.

“We look forward to working closely with Island Offshore to deliver and further develop solutions that can help give them a competitive advantage in the market, as well as help them achieve their goals for safety, efficiency and sustainability,” he added.

Earlier this month, Kongsberg Digital revealed that it and Shell had entered into a strategic partnership agreement, which aims to collaborate and accelerate digital solutions and transformation for well delivery and performance. Last month, Kongsberg Digital announced four successive contracts with highly respected maritime training centers, schools and universities in South Korea.

Island Offshore describes itself as a leading provider of high quality solutions to the offshore oil industry. The company’s service capacity is said to range from riserless light well intervention, deep water installation, walk to work, well stimulation, subsea construction and platform supply to anchor handling.

Kongsberg Digital is a subsidiary of Kongsberg and a provider of “next-generation” software and digital solutions to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities, according to its website. The company consists of more than 500 software experts.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com