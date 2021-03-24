Island Offshore Claims World Record in North Sea

Island Offshore’s deep-water installation vessel Island Victory has set a world record on the Lundin Energy Norway (OTCMKTS: LNDNF)-operated Solveig field in the North Sea, anchoring and mooring firm Vryhof reported Tuesday.

During anchor-laying operations, the Island Victory pulled against the anchor with a continuous force of 440 tonnes, Vryhof noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm pointed out the 440 tonnes of continuous traction on an anchor pull represents a world record, with no vessel having previously accomplished such a feat single-handedly all on its own power.

Island Victory had been laying Vryhof’s “Stevshark Rex” drag embedment anchors to prepare for the West Bollsta drilling rig, Vryhof stated. The company explained the high-performance anchors are suited to more challenging soil conditions and are installed by embedding themselves into the seabed. It added the high force is applied to embed them correctly and to demonstrate their holding capacity to the 100-year design load.

According to Vryhof, a total of eight anchors were installed during a two-day span in approximately 328 feet (100 meters) of water so that they could be hooked up to the rig. Although the area has traditionally been difficult to work in, the company reported no issues in installation. In addition, it pointed out that extensive pipeline and cable infrastructure in Solveig, located in the Central North Sea, demands a high degree of precision when laying anchors.

“We developed the Stevshark Rex to expand the boundaries of cost efficient and robust moorings,” commented Vryhof Anchors Managing Director Leopoldo Bello. “We are grateful for the trust Lundin Energy Norway and vessel operator Island Offshore have put in the Stevshark Rex anchor for this particular project that allowed the Stevshark Rex to further prove itself. And we are of course delighted that this mooring campaign has been executed to the great satisfaction of the customer.”

