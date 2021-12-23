Island Drilling Snatches Deals For Work Off UK, Mauritania

Island Drilling has secured two new deals which will see the company work in the UK and Mauritania.

Island Drilling won its first deal with Petrofac for a workover on Tailwind Energy’s Orlando field. The company will utilize its Island Innovator rig in the second and third quarters of 2022. The rig also has two options for other potential work.

According to the drilling contractor, that the work would start right after the completion of the BP-7 well for Dana Petroleum, awarded to the company in October 2021.

The second deal was awarded to Island Drilling by Maersk Decom Mauritania. Namely, the contract is for plugging and abandonment of four firm and one optional well in the Tullow Oil-operated Banda and Tiof fields. The work is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is estimated to last for 75 days in total.

It is worth reminding that Maersk Decom secured a deal for the complete plugging and abandonment of Tullow’s Banda and Tiof fields all the way back in February 2020.

Providing an end-to-end plugging and abandonment solution under one single contract, Maersk Decom will bundle project management, engineering, and planning with the execution of plug and abandonment of seven legacy exploration and appraisal wells, as well as the removal and disposal of subsea equipment.

The planning and engineering started immediately following the contract award. The offshore execution part of the deal was expected to start in early 2021 but was delayed.

As for Banda and Tiof, the two fields are oil and gas accumulations offshore Mauritania in water depths from 650 to 4,000 feet. The licenses are located 33 and 52 miles offshore the capital of Mauritania – Nouakchott.

According to the data provided by Island Drilling, the contract in Mauritania will keep its Island Innovator rig in operation during the winter of 2022. The Innovator will be back in the North Sea at the start of 2023.

“We are very pleased to continue to add backlog to Island Innovator with this contract after finishing work in the UK. This will keep Island Innovator in operation from the end of March 2022 throughout 2022,” Island Drilling CEO Roger Simmenes said.

