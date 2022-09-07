Island Drilling Scores New Deal For One Of Its Rigs
Norwegian offshore driller Island Drilling has won a contract with Trident Energy for the provision of the Island Innovator drilling rig and associated services for a drilling campaign offshore Equatorial Guinea.
According to the company, this will be the third project for Island Drilling in Africa since the rig was warm stacked at the beginning of 2020.
Island Drilling said that the work was for two firm and five optional wells and is estimated to be 250 days if all the options are exercised. It is planned to start in September/October of 2023, the rig owner informed on Tuesday.
“We are very pleased to be selected by Trident as their first choice to provide drilling services in a market with several available semi-submersibles. We believe the performance we have shown with the wells in the UK has been noticed. It is our opinion the operators see that it does not always pay off to use the biggest and most expensive rigs. We live for smart solutions and will make sure to deliver beyond expectations,” Island Drilling CEO, Roger Simmenes, said.
As for previous work by the rig, the Island Innovator worked on the UK Continental Shelf for Dana Petroleum and then for Tailwind Energy earlier this year.
The Island Innovator recently began its next assignment, entailing the drilling of an exploration well on Block 2B off South Africa. The rig is set to work for Eco Atlantic on the Gazania-1 well, which is scheduled for the third quarter of 2022. The prospect is targeting 300 million barrels light oil resource and the well will take approximately 25 days to drill.
After the rig completes Gazania-1, it will move to Mauritania where it will work on plugging and abandonment of four firm and one optional well in the Banda and Tiof fields. The contract is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 for an estimated duration of 75 days.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Manchin Plan to Fast-Track Energy Projects Heads for Showdown
- Permian Contributes $153B And 700,000 Jobs To U.S. Economy
- Baker Hughes Simplifies Organization To Enhance Profitability
- New UK Energy Secretary Appointed
- Eni Buys Stakes In Two Producing Fields In Algeria From BP
- Analyst Talks USA Driving Trends
- Clashes Between Libyan Armed Factions
- Transocean Wins Two Drillship Deals Worth Over $180 Million
- UK Oil Industry Urges PM to Speed New North Sea Licenses
- Pantheon Starts Alkaid 2 Completion Ops, Flow Testing In October
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Lukoil Chairman Dies After Hospital Window Fall
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More
- Nord Stream Pipeline Fully Shut Down
- Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale
- Shell CEO Preparing to Step Down Next Year, Reuters Reports
- Energy Transition Now Unstoppable
- Shortage of Frack Gear Helps Hold Back USA Oil Production
- World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Production
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015