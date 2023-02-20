Is There a Chance OPEC+ Enters Maximum Production Mode in 2023?

There is a low probability that OPEC+ enters maximum production mode this year.

That’s according to Matthew Bey, a senior global analyst at risk intelligence company RANE, who told Rigzone that the group already has a production agreement for the year and that OPEC+’s core non-Russian leaders - Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait – all seem content with supporting the market and oil prices with a restrained oil production policy.

“In order for these countries to change their tune there would need to be an exogenous shock forcing them to respond,” Bey said.

“If the West continues to scale up sanctions on Russia and oil prices increase dramatically, then the rest of OPEC+ could respond. However, in order to see this occur we would need to see the West agree to place significant secondary sanctions on Russia’s oil to prevent China, India and Turkey from buying its oil, but Washington has thus far opposed,” Bey added.

“One would presume there would need to be a dramatic escalation in the conflict in Ukraine to get Washington to place secondary sanctions on Russian oil exports, as they would know it would dramatically increase politically sensitive gasoline prices in the U.S.,” Bey continued.

According to Bey, “the other shock” that could result in OPEC+ entering maximum production mode “would be a supply shock that increases production that forces the Saudis to engage in a war for market share, akin to the 2014-16 price war”.

“However, this would need to see a significant increase in U.S. shale production, whose growth has been slowing down, and/or a relaxation of restrictions on Russian oil, which would require an end to the Ukraine war, which seems highly unlikely in 2023,” Bey said.

OPEC+ Production Cuts

At the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting, which took place in October 2022, OPEC+ decided to cut its overall production by two million barrels per day from August 2022 required production levels, starting in November 2022. According to a production table posted on the OPEC website following the meeting, OPEC+’s voluntary production figure from November 2022 to December 2023 is 41.856 million barrels per day. The group’s August 2022 required production level was 43.856 million barrels per day, the table shows.

The latest OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting took place via videoconference on December 4, 2022. At that meeting, OPEC+ decided to hold production steady. On February 1, the 47th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) took place via videoconference. At that meeting, the JMMC reaffirmed its commitment to the Declaration of Cooperation, which extends to the end of 2023 as agreed in the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, a statement posted on OPEC’s website earlier this month noted.

The next meeting of the JMMC is scheduled for April 3, while the next OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting is scheduled for June 4.

