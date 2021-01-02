Is the US Oil Market Ready for a Blockbuster?
Articles about predictions tend to be popular around the start of a new year, and one projecting robust oil demand, a stronger oil price environment and even a giant U.S. consolidation deal commanded the attention of Rigzone’s downstream readership during the past two weeks. Find out more in this recap of the most popular articles among this segment of Rigzone’s audience.
Oil Market Predictions for 2021
Get ready for a brisk oil demand growth and higher oil prices this year, according to Wood Mackenzie. The bullish projection is one of the consultancy’s expectations for 2021 outlined in this staff-written article. Although the firm anticipates flat upstream investment levels, it also predicts an approximately 50-percent year-on-year increase in “big projects” to win approval as well as more consolidation – including a “‘blockbuster’” deal in the United States.
Shell Points to More Big Oil Pain
Like many other energy firms, 2020 was an especially difficult year for Shell. According to this Bloomberg article, recent guidance from Shell suggests more financial pain looms for the company. Sources of additional challenges include a projected upstream loss, lower fuel sales, more writedowns and less robust trading in Integrated Gas and refining, the news agency pointed out.
Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
Joe Biden has selected former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy in his administration. The incoming administration’s website notes that Granholm “envisions clean energy investments and deployments that create millions of good union jobs,” the staff-written article states. Since serving two terms as Michigan’s chief executive, Granholm has promoted clean energy policies with the Pew Charitable Trusts and the University of California’s Goldman School of Public Policy.
Exxon Eyes $240MM Baton Rouge Projects
Exxon Mobil Corp.’s refinery in Baton Rouge, La., could be in store for more than $240 million worth of upgrades, Louisiana’s economic development agency revealed recently. According to Louisiana Economic Development (LED), the supermajor may invest in projects to improve the refinery’s processing capability, increase its demand for meeting market flexibility, boost overall site competitiveness and install technology to reduce organic compound emissions. LED added the company could decide this year to move forward with the projects, which would retain more than 1,300 jobs at the facility. The refinery’s plant manager also noted the company was working with Louisiana’s governor and various local stakeholders as it approached its final investment decision.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- OGUK Reacts to Brexit Deal
- Rigzone's Top 20 Upstream Articles of 2020 - Part IV
- Russian Gas Gets New Rival in Europe
- Oil Market Faces Familiar Challenges in New Year
- Exxon Signals 4th Consecutive Loss
- What Were the Top Oil and Gas Trends in 2020?
- LNG Market Readies for Swift Recovery
- Is the US Oil Market Ready for a Blockbuster?
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020
- OGUK Reacts to Brexit Deal
- Eni Finds Oil in Egypt Desert
- Ironbark Well Disappoints
- Iran Cuts Gas Flows to Iraq
- Awilco Drilling Reports Rig Contract Termination
- Galp Stops Matosinhos Refining Operations
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- How Many US OFS Jobs Has Covid Cut?
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- $11B+ of Oz Gas Projects to be Sanctioned in 2021
- US Net Zero Will Need $2.5T by 2030
- Oil Edges Higher After Iraqi Field Attacked
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project