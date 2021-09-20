Is Gulf of Mexico Production Still Shut In?
Yes, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environment’s (BSEE) latest production status data at the time of writing.
As of September 17, the BSEE estimated that approximately 23.19 percent of the current oil production and around 34.43 percent of the current gas production in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) was still shut in as a result of Hurricane Ida. This equates to 422,078 barrels of oil per day and 765.54 million cubic feet of gas per day, the BSEE highlighted.
Personnel remained evacuated from a total of 41 production platforms, or 7.32 percent of the 560 manned platforms in the GOM, and a total of two dynamically positioned (DP) rigs, or 13.33 percent of the 15 DP rigs operating in the area, remained off location. All non-dynamically positions rigs were said to be operating in the GOM.
“The Hurricane Response Team continues to monitor offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf as they return to platforms and rigs after the storm,” the BSEE reiterated on its site.
“Production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately. Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online,” the organization added.
The BSEE first activated its Hurricane Response Team for Ida on August 27, as it was still a tropical storm and it began entering the GOM.
At the time of writing, Ida had stopped being tracked by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The NHC was however tracking four other weather patterns in the Atlantic, including Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose. The two other disturbances in the region were said to have a zero percent chance and 20 percent chance of turning into a cyclone within 48 hours.
The BSEE’s mission is to promote safety, protect the environment and conserve resources offshore through vigorous regulatory oversight and enforcement, according to the organization’s website. The NHC’s mission is to save lives, mitigate property loss and improve economic efficiency by issuing the best watches, warnings, forecasts and analyses of hazardous tropical weather and by increasing understanding of these hazards.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Shelf Drilling Scores Three-Year Jack-Up Deal With ONGC
- Island Offshore Digitizing Entire Fleet
- Naga 7 Contract Terminated As Result Of Total Loss Incident
- Why Gas Desperate Europe Is Not Buying LNG
- Oil Down as Bearish Risks Grip Markets
- NatGas Prices Rising Rapidly in Europe
- BP Takes Safe Zephyrus Flotel For Work In UK North Sea
- Is Gulf of Mexico Production Still Shut In?
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets
- TRC Makes It a Little Harder for Wells to Flare Gas
- Dragon LNG Deploys New Drug Testing Tech
- Halliburton Selected for Offshore Israel Campaign
- Oil Steady In Wake of Hurricane Nicholas
- Aker Solutions Wins Large ConocoPhillips Deal
- SBM Offshore Completes $1.6B FPSO Sepetiba Financing
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and More
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Ida Impact on Gulf of Mexico Continues
- Oil Up for Third Week as USA Refinery Restarts Outpace Production
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made