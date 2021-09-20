Is Gulf of Mexico Production Still Shut In?

Rigzone looks at the Bureau of Safety and Environment's latest production status data for the Gulf of Mexico.

Yes, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environment’s (BSEE) latest production status data at the time of writing.

As of September 17, the BSEE estimated that approximately 23.19 percent of the current oil production and around 34.43 percent of the current gas production in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) was still shut in as a result of Hurricane Ida. This equates to 422,078 barrels of oil per day and 765.54 million cubic feet of gas per day, the BSEE highlighted.

Personnel remained evacuated from a total of 41 production platforms, or 7.32 percent of the 560 manned platforms in the GOM, and a total of two dynamically positioned (DP) rigs, or 13.33 percent of the 15 DP rigs operating in the area, remained off location. All non-dynamically positions rigs were said to be operating in the GOM.

“The Hurricane Response Team continues to monitor offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf as they return to platforms and rigs after the storm,” the BSEE reiterated on its site.

“Production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately. Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online,” the organization added.

The BSEE first activated its Hurricane Response Team for Ida on August 27, as it was still a tropical storm and it began entering the GOM.

At the time of writing, Ida had stopped being tracked by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The NHC was however tracking four other weather patterns in the Atlantic, including Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose. The two other disturbances in the region were said to have a zero percent chance and 20 percent chance of turning into a cyclone within 48 hours.

