Is Black Sea a No-Go Area for Oil, Gas Workers Right Now?
The Black Sea is not a no-go area for oil and gas workers, Dryad Global Analyst Andrea Peniche Cobo told Rigzone.
“Although the Black Sea’s overall risk rating has increased, that is mainly due to the risk posed by drifting sea mines rather than Russia being intent on targeting Black Sea energy infrastructure,” Cobo said in a statement sent to Rigzone.
“Although Russia does have the capabilities to target Black Sea energy infrastructure, it is yet to demonstrate an intent to do so. For these reasons, the Black Sea is not a no-go area for oil and gas workers,” Cobo added.
In the statement, Cobo noted that there remain fully functional pipelines running through the Black Sea and highlighted that oil tankers continue to operate within the region.
“Just because there are sanctions on Russian oil, which has slowed the travel of tankers through the Bosporus (as Turkish officials check correct documents, etc. to ensure compliance with sanctions), this has not stopped tankers from transiting the Black Sea and the Bosporus,” Cobo said.
“Reports indicate that there are untapped hydrocarbon reserves in the Black Sea (especially for Turkey). If these reserves are developed, they could be subject to some sabotage by state actors, but this still does not render the Black Sea a no-go zone for oil and gas workers,” Cobo added.
Prohibited Areas
In the statement sent to Rigzone, Cobo highlighted that there are prohibited areas within the Black Sea.
“No vessels should be transiting through prohibited zones,” Cobo said.
“The exception to this is vessels approved under the UN Grain Deal transiting the Grain Deal corridor. Additionally, there are the designated JWC areas meant to alert vessels to potential dangers within those areas (particularly from floating mines or other effects from the war in Ukraine),” Cobo added.
“Within JWC areas shipowners are required to communicate their vessels’ routes to insurers,” Cobo continued.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative was agreed on July 22, 2022, renewed for 120 days back in November and is currently scheduled to end on March 19, the UN website shows.
Sakarya Gas Field
In an update posted on its website in December last year, the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources noted that the total amount of recoverable reserves in the Sakarya gas field, which is situated in the Black Sea, now stands at 710 billion cubic meters.
In a statement posted on its website in November 2022, the energy ministry outlined that Türkiye’s daily gas output will “soar 10 times” during the Sakarya gas field’s initial production.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- 331 Seafarers Currently Stranded in 9 Ukrainian Ports
- Used China Cooking Oil Starting to Clean Up Dirty USA Diesel
- USA Gas Prices Continue Volatile Streak
- Baytex Buys Ranger in $2.5B Deal
- Biden Sets in Motion Gasoline Policy Shift to Bolster Ethanol
- Increasing US Oil Exports Push Prices Higher
- Baker Hughes Bags Agogo Oilfiled Subsea Contract
- DOE Splashes $48MM on USA Power Grid Resilience
- Sparrows Aims to Replicate Middle East, Asia Success in North Sea
- Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Market Watcher Outlines Oil Price Moves This Week
- USA Drops Multiple Rigs
- BofA Global Research Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- BOEM to Hold Gulf of Mexico Oil, Gas Lease Sale in March
- Wood Group Reveals Receipt of Unsolicited Proposals
- Run of Weak Short Term Oil Market Data Continues
- Top Headlines: Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed and More
- Russia Flows to Poland Stopped on Lack of Shipment Orders
- USA EIA Breaks Down January Gasoline, Diesel Fuel Costs
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- Where Is the Safest Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- China Taking Control of LNG as Global Demand Booms
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts