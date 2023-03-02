Is Black Sea a No-Go Area for Oil, Gas Workers Right Now?

The Black Sea is not a no-go area for oil and gas workers, Dryad Global Analyst Andrea Peniche Cobo told Rigzone.

“Although the Black Sea’s overall risk rating has increased, that is mainly due to the risk posed by drifting sea mines rather than Russia being intent on targeting Black Sea energy infrastructure,” Cobo said in a statement sent to Rigzone.

“Although Russia does have the capabilities to target Black Sea energy infrastructure, it is yet to demonstrate an intent to do so. For these reasons, the Black Sea is not a no-go area for oil and gas workers,” Cobo added.

In the statement, Cobo noted that there remain fully functional pipelines running through the Black Sea and highlighted that oil tankers continue to operate within the region.

“Just because there are sanctions on Russian oil, which has slowed the travel of tankers through the Bosporus (as Turkish officials check correct documents, etc. to ensure compliance with sanctions), this has not stopped tankers from transiting the Black Sea and the Bosporus,” Cobo said.

“Reports indicate that there are untapped hydrocarbon reserves in the Black Sea (especially for Turkey). If these reserves are developed, they could be subject to some sabotage by state actors, but this still does not render the Black Sea a no-go zone for oil and gas workers,” Cobo added.

Prohibited Areas

In the statement sent to Rigzone, Cobo highlighted that there are prohibited areas within the Black Sea.

“No vessels should be transiting through prohibited zones,” Cobo said.

“The exception to this is vessels approved under the UN Grain Deal transiting the Grain Deal corridor. Additionally, there are the designated JWC areas meant to alert vessels to potential dangers within those areas (particularly from floating mines or other effects from the war in Ukraine),” Cobo added.

“Within JWC areas shipowners are required to communicate their vessels’ routes to insurers,” Cobo continued.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was agreed on July 22, 2022, renewed for 120 days back in November and is currently scheduled to end on March 19, the UN website shows.

Sakarya Gas Field

In an update posted on its website in December last year, the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources noted that the total amount of recoverable reserves in the Sakarya gas field, which is situated in the Black Sea, now stands at 710 billion cubic meters.

In a statement posted on its website in November 2022, the energy ministry outlined that Türkiye’s daily gas output will “soar 10 times” during the Sakarya gas field’s initial production.

