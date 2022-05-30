Is Biden Still Trying to Convince Saudis to Increase Oil Production?
Is U.S. President Joe Biden still trying to convince the Saudis to increase the production of oil? That was one of the questions asked at a White House press briefing late last week.
Responding to the question, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “I will confirm that Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein were in the region to follow up on conversations on a range of … issues, including Iran’s … destabilizing activities, ensuring stable global energy supplies, and other regional issues”.
“This trip is to review engagement with Saudi Arabia on energy security, as asking for oil is simply wrong — that’s the way that we see it — and a misunderstanding of both the complexity of that issue, as well as our multifaceted discussions with the Saudis,” Jean-Pierre added in her response at the press briefing.
“OPEC-Plus will make its own decision as it relates to this, the oil, and as it always has. We are in consultation with all relevant producers about market conditions, including Saudi Arabia,” the White House Press Secretary went on to say.
At its latest OPEC+ meeting, which concluded on May 5, the group reconfirmed its decision to adjust its monthly overall production up by 432,000 barrels per day for the month of June 2022. According to a production table attached on the OPEC website, Saudi Arabia’s “required production” for June is 10.66 million barrels per day. This is the joint highest output rate on the production table, with Russia’s “required production” also coming in at 10.66 million barrels per day.
Back in February this year, in a readout of a Biden call with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, the White House noted that both leaders further reiterated the United States’ and Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ensuring the stability of global energy supplies.
