Irving Oil Starts Review That Puts Key Refinery on Market
Irving Oil Ltd., the operator of Canada’s largest crude refinery, is reviewing strategic options that may include putting billions of dollars worth of key North American refining and fuel-distribution assets up for sale.
Other options include a change in the portfolio of its assets and how it operates them, though “no decisions have been made about where this strategic review may lead,” the company said on its website Wednesday.
The review raises the possibility that some important North American downstream facilities may change hands. Irving’s refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, has the capacity to process 320,000 barrels of oil a day and supplies gasoline to much of the US Northeast as well as eastern Canada. Irving also runs more than 900 filling stations in eastern Canada and New England, a refinery in Ireland and sells heating oil and propane.
The New Brunswick refinery is valued at roughly $2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Irving’s Whitegate Refinery in County Cork, Ireland, has a 75,000 barrel-per-day capacity and is worth an estimated $185.7 million.
The Irvings are one of Canada’s wealthiest families — famous for their secrecy and their control of natural resources in the eastern part of the country, particularly the province of New Brunswick. The company is owned by Arthur Irving and was part of a commodity conglomerate founded by his father, K.C. Irving. Arthur Irving, whose signature is on Wednesday’s statement, is the country’s 16th-richest person with a net worth of $5.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The New Brunswick plant has been a buyer of crude oil from the Bakken formation of North Dakota and is generally the sole Canadian purchaser of Saudi crude oil.
The potential sale comes as many such plants in North America have closed or converted to processing biofuels as motor-fuel demand wanes. That includes the Come-By-Chance refinery in Newfoundland, which went offline during the pandemic.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- UK Offshore Energy Calls for Labour Party Meet
- Two Main Forces Have Come Together to Pull Down Commodity Prices
- Aker BP's 1.07 Bboe North Sea Projects Get Parliament Nod
- Coal Getting Cheaper in China Despite Heat-Induced Demand Surge
- Distillate Crack Spreads Return to February 2022 Levels: EIA
- Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Eyes to Fuel Sea Transport with Ammonia
- Gas South Inks Plumbing Deal for Its Consumers
- Saudi Oil Cut Risks Leaving Bitter Taste for Budget
- Americas Exploration Heats Up
- Irving Oil Starts Review That Puts Key Refinery on Market
- Further OPEC+ Production Cuts Are Still on the Table
- Saudi to Cut Output by 1MM BPD in Solo OPEC+ Move
- Data Science is the Future of Oil and Gas
- India to Boost Renewables Capacity, Avoid New Coal Plants
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- Kinder Morgan to Expand Gas Capacity at Texas Gulf Coast Facility
- USA Steel Major Taps ExxonMobil for Carbon Capture
- Aramco Holds Talks with Turkish Firms on $50B Planned Projects
- What Do Latest OPEC+ Moves Mean?
- Debt Ceiling Deal Becomes Law
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- What New Oil and Gas Jobs Will Exist in the Future?
- What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?