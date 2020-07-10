Irving Oil Reducing Workforce
Irving Oil will be cutting 250 of its employees, the company’s president, Ian Whitcomb, and executive vice president and chief brand officer, Sarah Irving, have revealed in a joint statement.
The job losses come “in light of the current economic challenges”, according to the Irving Oil representatives, who outlined that the cuts represent approximately six percent of the company’s staff across its operations in Canada, Ireland, the UK and the U.S.
“At Irving Oil, our employees are at the heart of all that we do. For almost 100 years, the hard work and dedication of our teams have proudly made us who we are,” Whitcomb and Irving said in the statement, which was posted on the company’s website.
“The challenges that we face in our business and our industry are unlike any we have ever experienced. Like many other organizations, we hoped to avoid this outcome as we worked hard to keep our business secure through the extreme challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the last decision we wanted to make and to all those impacted, we are sorry,” the Irving Oil representatives added.
“At this time, we are focused on supporting our employees during this transition and are very thankful for all they have contributed to our business,” they continued.
As of July 9, there have been 11.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with 545,481 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). The Americas have been the worst affected region in terms of confirmed cases (6.1 million) and deaths (272,606), as of July 9, WHO data shows.
Founded in 1924, Irving Oil is an international refining and marketing company. The business, which operates Canada’s largest refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, established European operations back in 2014.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- What Happens to Oil in a 2nd Covid Wave?
- Weatherford Secures Four-year Eni Contract
- Oil Demand Could Get Boost from Metals Surge
- Texas Refiners Contend with Virus Rebound
- Irving Oil Reducing Workforce
- Golar and Galileo to Boost LNG Access in Brazil
- NOC Lifts Force Majeure on All Libya Exports
- IEA Warns Oil Demand Recovery at Risk
- Baker Hughes Shows Mixed Rig Counts
- Oil Prices Up Amid Virus Treatment News
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players
- US Oil Exports Can Compete at $30 Break-Even
- Berkshire Expands Energy Empire with $4B Deal
- US Energy Sec Heads to Texas
- AC Project Shows US Pipelines Becoming Unbuildable
- Oil Prices Fall As US Layoffs Loom
- Pirates Attack FPSO and Kidnap 9
- Pemex Seeks IOUs from Contractors
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players
- Oil Shock Upends Shale's Newest Powerhouse