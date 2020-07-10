Irving Oil Reducing Workforce

Irving Oil will be cutting 250 of its employees, the company’s president, Ian Whitcomb, and executive vice president and chief brand officer, Sarah Irving, have revealed in a joint statement.

The job losses come “in light of the current economic challenges”, according to the Irving Oil representatives, who outlined that the cuts represent approximately six percent of the company’s staff across its operations in Canada, Ireland, the UK and the U.S.

“At Irving Oil, our employees are at the heart of all that we do. For almost 100 years, the hard work and dedication of our teams have proudly made us who we are,” Whitcomb and Irving said in the statement, which was posted on the company’s website.

“The challenges that we face in our business and our industry are unlike any we have ever experienced. Like many other organizations, we hoped to avoid this outcome as we worked hard to keep our business secure through the extreme challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the last decision we wanted to make and to all those impacted, we are sorry,” the Irving Oil representatives added.

“At this time, we are focused on supporting our employees during this transition and are very thankful for all they have contributed to our business,” they continued.

As of July 9, there have been 11.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with 545,481 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). The Americas have been the worst affected region in terms of confirmed cases (6.1 million) and deaths (272,606), as of July 9, WHO data shows.

Founded in 1924, Irving Oil is an international refining and marketing company. The business, which operates Canada’s largest refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, established European operations back in 2014.

