Ironbark Well Disappoints
Beach Energy Limited (ASX: BPT) has announced that no significant hydrocarbon shows have been encountered in the target sandstones of the Ironbark 1 exploration well.
Located in exploration permit WA-359-P offshore Western Australia, the well was drilled to a total depth of 18,431 feet and intersected its primary target of the Mungaroo Formation at 17,306 feet. The exploration well will now be plugged and abandoned, in-line with pre-drill planning, Beach Energy Limited outlined.
Back in September, Beach Energy Limited noted that the Ironbark 1 well would be the first test of the “world class” Ironbark gas prospect. The company revealed on September 22 that the regulatory approvals required for the drilling of Ironbark 1 had been completed.
BP Developments Australia Pty Ltd holds a 42.5 percent operated interest in permit WA-359-P. Cue Energy Resources Ltd holds a 21.5 percent stake, Beach Energy Limited holds a 21 percent stake and New Zealand Oil & Gas (Ironbark) Pty Ltd holds the remaining 15 percent interest.
Commenting on the well development, Cue Energy said in a statement posted on its website, “when operations are complete, analysis of the well data and results will be undertaken over the coming months to understand the implications for the Deep Mungaroo play”.
New Zealand Oil & Gas Chief Executive Andrew Jefferies described the result as “very disappointing” for all involved.
“Ironbark was a world scale prospect in a highly prospective address, and it needed drilling. We got an answer, but it was not the one we wanted,” he added.
“While the operations are not over yet, I’d like to acknowledge the operator BP for their safe and professional operations throughout the drilling of the well, as well as our JV partners and our shareholders for their continuing support,” Jefferies went on to state.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- Eni Finds Oil in Egypt Desert
- Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020
- Oil Rise Aided by Dollar
- Galp Stops Matosinhos Refining Operations
- Cambodia's Maiden Oil Field Comes Online
- Iran Cuts Gas Flows to Iraq
- Regulatory Hurdles Remain for Vietnam's LNG Sector
- Awilco Drilling Reports Rig Contract Termination
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- Eni Finds Oil in Egypt Desert
- Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020
- Oil Rise Aided by Dollar
- Galp Stops Matosinhos Refining Operations
- Iran Cuts Gas Flows to Iraq
- Cambodia's Maiden Oil Field Comes Online
- Regulatory Hurdles Remain for Vietnam's LNG Sector
- Awilco Drilling Reports Rig Contract Termination
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- How Many US OFS Jobs Has Covid Cut?
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- LNG Canada CEO Writes Open Letter After Outbreak
- Denmark to End North Sea Oil Production
- $11B+ of Oz Gas Projects to be Sanctioned in 2021
- US Net Zero Will Need $2.5T by 2030
- Oil Edges Higher After Iraqi Field Attacked
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Aramco Hires Moelis to Raise $Bs from Asset Sales