Iron Oak Acquires High Roller Sand, Expands Permian Footprint

Proppant supplier Iron Oak Energy Solutions LLC said it has acquired High Roller Sand, which operates a low-cost, premier facility in Winkler County, Texas, within one of the highest-quality sand reserve deposits in the Permian Basin.

Strategically positioned, the High Roller facility enhances Iron Oak Energy's ability to serve the Midland and Delaware Basins, Iron Oak said in a news release.

The facility annually produces up to four million tons of proppant for oil and gas operators throughout the region, the Houston, Texas-based company said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Iron Oak said it now operates five large-scale facilities across the Permian Basin: four in Winkler County, Texas, and one in Crane County, Texas.

The Permian Basin accounts for over half of the total proppant demand in the USA and continues to increase due to higher proppant intensity and longer lateral wells on multi-well pad developments, according to the release.

"As leading operators continue to consolidate in the Permian Basin, the addition of High Roller increases our supply capabilities and enhances our network to better serve the growing needs of our customers," Iron Oak President and CEO Michael Segura said. "This acquisition aligns with our disciplined growth plan to expand through additions of high quality and low-cost facilities that expand our reach and capabilities. Customers of both companies will benefit from our increased supply reliability and broader access to an expanded network of in-basin sand resources”.

"We are excited to join the Iron Oak Energy team and look forward to providing our customers with more extensive options for a secure supply chain and providing our employees with diversified career growth opportunities," Dave Frattaroli, Executive Vice President of High Roller, said.

In addition to its Permian Basin operations, Iron Oak operates two top-tier in-basin facilities in the Eagle Ford Shale, located in Atascosa and Dimmit Counties, Texas. The Company also operates two northern white sand facilities in Wedron, Illinois, and Tunnel City, Wisconsin.

The northern white assets are integrated into Class 1 railroad systems with an extensive network of terminals to enable efficient delivery of products to major oil and natural gas shale plays throughout North America, the company said.

Iron Oak said its total annual production capacity now reaches 34 million tons.

Iron Oak describes itself as a leading diversified proppant provider in North America with nine active production facilities and the capability to supply every major shale basin across North America. The company provides in-basin sand to operators from strategically positioned facilities in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale and supplies premium northern white sand to operators primarily in the Marcellus, Utica, Bakken, and DJ Basins.

The company is privately held and backed by Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P., Golden Gate Capital, and NGP.

High Roller Group is an operational holding company that manages and provides venture capital to investments across multiple industry segments, with a primary focus concentrated toward energy, infrastructure, or industrial end markets. The company said it focuses on investing in high-growth opportunities.

