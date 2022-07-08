Iron Man and Energy Sec Team Up for Recruitment Drive

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm has teamed up with Robert Downey Jr. to recruit climate professionals to join the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Clean Energy Corps.

As part of the team up, Granholm and Downey Jr. appeared together in a comic animation DOE YouTube video, in which the two highlight what type of people the DOE’s Clean Energy Corps is looking for.

According to the DOE, the organization is seeking candidates with interest in leading the clean energy transition through the following industries:

Program and Portfolio Management

Project Management

Engineering

Physical Science

Grants/Contract Management

Legal

Information Technology/Cybersecurity

Safety and Occupational Health

Business Administration

Finance/Accounting

Human Resources

Public Policy

Communications

Legislative Affairs

The Clean Energy Corps is made up of staff from more than a dozen offices across DOE, including current employees and new hires who will work together to research, develop, demonstrate, and deploy solutions to climate change, the DOE noted. With the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Clean Energy Corps is charged with investing more than $62 billion to deliver a more equitable clean energy future for the American people, the DOE stated.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law puts DOE at the heart of building a better America with clean, affordable energy, and we’re wasting no time recruiting people that will make it a reality,” Granholm said in a DOE statement.

“We are reaching out to the nation’s diverse talent, at every stage of their careers, to join the Clean Energy Corps as global leaders in the fight against climate change. And we thank Robert Downey Jr., for joining us in this effort,” Granholm added.

Robert Downey Jr - known for playing several characters across his acting career including Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes - said, “I found the perfect summer job! And, if I commit for a lifetime, it can help guarantee a habitable planet for generations to come”.

“Secretary Granholm and the entire Biden administration are tackling the climate emergency head-on by enlisting America's best and brightest to join the Clean Energy Corps. Not to boast, but I think I’m civilian employee #001,” he added.

A November 2021 DOE fact sheet describes the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal as a “long-overdue” investment in U.S. infrastructure, workers, families, and competitiveness. The fact sheet highlighted at the time that the infrastructure deal includes more than $62 billion for the DOE “to deliver a more equitable clean energy future for the American people” by “investing in American manufacturing and workers, expanding access to energy efficiency and clean energy for families, communities and businesses, delivering reliable, clean, and affordable power to more Americans, [and] building the technologies of tomorrow through clean energy demonstrations”.

Last month, the DOE revealed that its 2022 U.S. Energy and Employment Report (USEER) found that energy jobs grew faster than overall U.S. employment in 2021. USEER analysis shows the energy sector experienced positive job growth, increasing four percent from 2020 to 2021, outpacing overall U.S. employment, which climbed 2.8 percent in the same period, the DOE highlighted. Overall, the total number of energy jobs increased from 7.5 million in 2020 to more than 7.8 million in 2021, after a steep decline in 2020, according to the DOE.

