Ireland's Barryroe Offshore Energy to Wind Down Operations

The decision came after the Irish government refused the company's plan to develop the Barryroe field.

The firm planning to develop the Barryroe oil and gas field in Ireland is set to wind down its operations, according to a news release.

Barryroe Offshore Energy, formerly Providence Resources plc, holds an 80 percent working interest in and operates Standard Exploration Licence (SEL) 1/11, which contains the Barryroe oil assets. The Barryroe field is located in 338 feet (100 meters) of water, approximately 31 miles (50 kilometers) offshore Cork, Ireland. The field is one of the largest undeveloped oil and gas fields offshore Europe and has been assessed to contain approximately 350 million barrels of recoverable oil and gas, according to the company website.

The company announced its intention to begin a wind-down of its business through a Creditors Voluntary Liquidation. The announcement came after Ireland’s Department of the Environment, Climate, and Communications (DECC) refused the company’s plan to develop the Barryroe field.

According to a statement, in May 2023, DECC Minister Eamon Ryan did not grant Barryroe Offshore’s lease undertaking as he was not satisfied “with the financial capability of the applicants, having been assessed in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 1960, the 2007 Licensing Terms and the Financial Capability Assessment Guidance”. The DECC also commissioned an independent report, which said that the company did not comply with the guidelines.

Barryroe Offshore was given until November 21 to provide further financial information regarding its capability for the project. On June 8, the company said it had around $193,400 (EUR 176,000) working capital remaining, which amounted to approximately three weeks of working capital taking into account its existing commitments.

The Dublin-based company said it was in “discussions with major shareholders” for renewed funding, but said there was no guarantee that additional funding would be secured.

Barryroe Offshore’s ordinary shares have been suspended from trading on the AIM and Euronext Growth due to its funding situation and its intention to initiate a voluntary liquidation. The shares will remain suspended until the company’s “funding situation is resolved” or the liquidation process is complete, in which case the share will be canceled, according to the release.

“It has been a disappointing and deeply frustrating time for shareholders, management, and the Board”, Barryroe Offshore Chairman Peter Newman said. “The funding solution put in place in November 2022 secured €40 million held on deposit in escrow, ready to draw down as needed, sufficient to fully cover the costs of the proposed appraisal program.”

“Notwithstanding that secured funding, in assessing the company's financial capability to deliver this commitment, the Minister has seen fit to apply his discretion, relying on reference to one, non-mandatory, 'financial capability guideline', arguably inconsistent with the limited scope of the work, thereby denying all efforts to progress appraisal of the Barryroe oil and gas field”, Newman said.

“In consequence the country has lost an opportunity to improve Ireland's energy security, to reduce the emissions associated with importing oil and gas, to provide employment and future tax revenues, and to diversify the country's sources of primary energy supply”, Newman said.

In March 2018, Providence Resources subsidiary Exola DAC and Lansdowne Celtic Sea Limited signed a farm-out agreement with privately owned Chinese company APEC for SEL 1/11, which contains the Barryroe oil accumulation. Barryroe is located in the north Celtic Sea Basin, off the south coast of Ireland.

In September 2022, Providence Resources changed its name to Barryroe Offshore Energy after a shareholder vote. The new name “reflects the board’s ongoing and continuing focus on the Barryroe field”, according to the company website.

