Iraq's Rumaila Oil Field Output Down 300K Barrels a Day After Fire

The Rumaila field, one of the world's biggest, is jointly operated by Iraq, BP Plc, and PetroChina Co.

Oil output at Iraq’s giant Rumaila field remains reduced by 300,000 barrels a day after a fire last week, according to an official.

The timeline for a full recovery to previous levels of 1.2 million barrels a day is uncertain, said Mohammed Al-Najjar, Iraq’s national representative to OPEC. On Friday, the Oil Ministry reported it had extinguished the fire a few hours after it broke out at tank No. 2 at the DS5 station in North Rumaila.

The Rumaila field, one of the world’s biggest, is jointly operated by Iraq, BP Plc and PetroChina Co., and there are plans to bolster production to just over 2 million barrels per day by the end of the decade.

The supply disruption could bring Iraq further in line with the output cap it has agreed with fellow members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, which has been restraining supplies in a bid to shore up crude prices.

After several months of cutbacks, Baghdad lowered output to 4.019 million barrels a day in December, just 19,000 per day above its OPEC quota, according to a monthly report from the organization last week. The country has also promised to reduce supplies below the quota in order to compensate for earlier over-production.

Oil prices showed little reaction to the disruption, with Brent crudes little changed near $78 a barrel in London on Monday, after retreating 2.8% last week. Traders are focused instead on the prospect of trade tariffs on a range of major oil consumers and producers threatened by US President Donald Trump.