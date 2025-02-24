Iraq to Receive 185,000 Bpd of Oil from Kurdistan

'The current amount available for export in the region is 300,000 barrels a day, part of which is allocated for domestic use while the remaining 185,000 barrels will be earmarked for export'.

Iraq will receive around 185,000 barrels of crude oil a day from the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan after exports resume via a pipeline to Turkey, a deputy Iraqi oil minister told the state-run Iraqi News Agency on Sunday without providing a time frame.

Basim Mohammed Khudair said the halting of shipments from Kurdistan for nearly two years has left oil fields in the region in need of repair to restore their capacity to export 400,000 barrels per day, the lowest rate pursuant to Iraq’s budget law.

“The current amount available for export in the region is 300,000 barrels a day, part of which is allocated for domestic use while the remaining 185,000 barrels will be earmarked for export,” Khudair said, referring to the first phase of the export resumption.

“The oil ministry has contacted the Turkish side to inquire about the readiness of the pipeline” that will be used to export oil to Turkey, he said, adding that “we’re waiting for the answer within the next 24 hours.” The date for the resumption of oil exports hasn’t been determined.

The pipeline saga began in March 2023 after Turkey closed the link following an order by an arbitration court to pay Iraq $1.5 billion. Ankara, which claimed the conduit was shut because it needed repairs after two massive earthquakes, later said that it was ready for operations and it was up to Iraq to resume flows. That never happened as talks stumbled over technical and financial issues.