Iran Weighs Pausing Hormuz Shipping

Iran is considering a short-term pause to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to avoid testing a US blockade and scuppering a fresh round of peace talks, according to a person familiar with Tehran’s deliberations.

The potential pause reflects a desire to avoid immediate escalation at a sensitive diplomatic juncture as Washington and Tehran sort logistics for another face-to-face meeting, the person said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private.

“If Iran does indeed pause shipments it would be a sign its government too seeks de-escalation and to avoid the resumption of the hot war,” said Rachel Ziemba, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security. “Pausing shipping would add to the oil market outages temporarily, though global markets would likely focus on the possibility of agreement, not the short-term outage.”

The Iranian embassy in the UK and the foreign ministry in Tehran didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The US and Iran are weighing further negotiations to extend a ceasefire, Bloomberg reported Monday, as President Donald Trump presses ahead with a naval blockade to curb the Islamic Republic’s oil exports. The objective is to hold fresh talks before the truce expires next week.

Holding back maritime activity for several days is seen as one possible, pragmatic step to prevent an incident that could undermine the fragile efforts to revive discussions, people familiar with the matter said.

Iran’s calculus remains fluid, they said. The country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps could shift course quickly, for example, by trying to show that the US blockade can be challenged without consequence, a move that would risk undercutting the diplomatic track.

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Oil traders are laser-focused on any transits through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran blocking almost all non-Iranian shipping and the US now conducting its own blockade.

Oil futures dipped on the news, Brent futures slipping about $1.20 a barrel to trade at about $98 a barrel.

The market is in urgent need of physical barrels, and, until now, Iran has been pretty much the only country to send oil through the waterway during the conflict. For futures markets, though, peace is pivotal to bringing prices down again.

A pause in shipments would underscore the tightrope Iran is walking as it seeks to project resolve without provoking confrontation that may foreclose a diplomatic opening.

“I don’t think it’s a big concession for the Iranian side, but it could serve as a confidence-building measure before the next round of talks,” said Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi, an Abu Dhabi-based senior analyst at Control Risks. “In that sense, there’s probably more to gain than to lose for Tehran if they’re just stopping shipments for a few days.”