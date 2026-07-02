Iran Struggles to Woo Oil Buyers before US Waiver Expires

A hoard of Iranian oil is building up at sea, as the Islamic Republic struggles to find buyers before the expiry of a 60-day window granted by Washington.

A hoard of Iranian oil is building up at sea, as the Islamic Republic struggles to find buyers before the expiry of a 60-day window granted by Washington.

More than 20 million barrels of Iranian crude have been idling in Asian waters for at least seven days, up nearly 18 percent from a week earlier, according to Kpler Ltd. Estimates for the overall volume of the country's oil on water - either in transit or stationary - have ranged from 58 million to 68 million barrels since the US sanctions waiver kicked in last week, according to data from Vortexa and Bloomberg calculations

More than 90 percent of these cargoes on water have no clear destination. The vessels are either indicating "for orders" or Singapore as their next port of call, a sign they may conduct ship-to-ship transfers in the Malacca Strait.

A failure to quickly sell the crude would deprive Tehran of much-needed revenue and could weaken its hand in negotiations with Washington. The Islamic Republic has until mid-August to find buyers after the US lifted sanctions on the oil in June and ended a blockade of Iranian ports, part of an interim peace deal.

Demand from Chinese independent refiners - Iran's main customers prior to the conflict - has been muted as the sector's run rates crash to a nine-year low. China's state-owned refiners have also stayed on the sidelines, citing concerns over the ability of banks to finance any deals.

Most of the oil is in and around the Persian Gulf, in the Indian Ocean or the Malacca Strait near Singapore.

Tehran faces a number of obstacles in trying to sell the oil. European Union and UK restrictions are still in place, complicating insurance, while some ports may be hesitant to accept the dark-fleet vessels that Tehran uses to carry its crude. There's also a chance the barrels could get stranded mid-deal if President Donald Trump decided to end the window early.

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Iran said on Wednesday that it had shipped more than 40 million barrels of oil since the US lifted its naval blockade.

Buyers remain wary that Washington could reimpose sanctions if negotiations collapse, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Tuesday. "No one other than China, who was already buying it when it was sanctioned, has bought it, so it's still trading at a discount."

The other major barrier to Iran offloading the crude is a lack of demand in major Asian markets, where there's been little interest despite Tehran's efforts to court buyers. The region is well-supplied, both with non-Iranian Persian Gulf oil that can now transit the Strait of Hormuz and crude from farther afield that was bought during the war.

China's imports of Iranian crude more than halved in June to about 654,000 barrels a day from a month earlier, according to Kpler. Still, at least one tanker has discharged a cargo of the oil in China over the past week, according to Kpler and Vortexa.

Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Puri met his Iranian counterpart in New Delhi last week, but stopped short of committing to imports.

The country's state-run processors are avoiding the Iranian oil for now, because they've already secured crude supplies through at least the end of August, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named as the discussions aren't public. They are also still seeking clarity from Washington over US-denominated payments, they added.

India would consider resuming purchases once payment channels are clarified, while a complete withdrawal of sanctions could enable refiners to buy from Iran over the longer term, the people said.

Still, Asian interest in Iranian oil could quickly emerge if the price is right. Refiners that have already secured crude supplies can resell some oil to free up some space, should the shipments be highly discounted, and there's also the option of raising operating rates if raw material costs are cheap.