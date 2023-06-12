Iran Says There Are No Negotiations with USA Over Nuclear Deal
Iran denied reports it’s in talks with the US over an interim nuclear deal to get sanctions relief.
“We confirm no such thing as negotiations for an interim agreement or new arrangements to replace the nuclear deal,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a press conference in Tehran on Monday.
He said, though, that the Islamic Republic is engaging with the US through intermediaries about prisoner swaps. The two could be “very close” to an agreement if the Americans show “determination,” he said.
Then-US President Donald Trump pulled the US out of a nuclear pact called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018, leading to tighter sanctions on Iran’s energy exports. Tehran has since ramped up nuclear enrichment.
Oil prices briefly dropped last week on reports — also denied by the US — that Washington and Tehran were near to a deal over Iran’s nuclear activities.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- EU Posts 2.8 Percent Lower Fossil Fuel CO2 Emissions for 2022
- UK Government Announces New Oil and Gas Tax Changes
- Aker BP Completes Record-Breaking Drill for North Sea Discovery
- USA Buying 6MM Barrels to Refill SPR
- Goldman Sachs Further Lowers Brent Projection
- Carbon Capture, CO2 Removal to Play Key Decarbonization Role: S&P Global
- Norway's Var Energi Partners with Halliburton to Improve Drilling in NCS
- Generative AI Will Have Profound Impact Across Sectors
- Macquarie Investments at Odds with Energy Transition Commitments: IEEFA
- North Dakota Tribe Buys Enbridge Pipeline
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- Debt Ceiling Deal Becomes Law
- Two Main Forces Have Come Together to Pull Down Commodity Prices
- USA EIA Hikes Up 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- What Do Latest OPEC+ Moves Mean?
- Biden Urged to Demand Climate Emergency as Smoke Chokes Washington
- Fatality At North Rankin Complex
- Macquarie Group Reveals Oil Market Outlook
- USA Shale Seen Holding Firm on Returns
- Par Pacific Completes Buy of ExxonMobil Refinery
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- What New Oil and Gas Jobs Will Exist in the Future?
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?
- USA Oil and Gas Supported Nearly 11MM Jobs