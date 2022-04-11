Iran Says Nuclear Deal in E.R.
Iran said the 2015 nuclear deal is alive but lingering in the “emergency room,” with its fate resting on a decision by the U.S. that could lift sanctions on Tehran’s economy and oil exports.
Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, told reporters the Islamic Republic had finalized all the details needed to revive the landmark accord with other world powers involved in stalled negotiations in Vienna.
But he said the U.S. had yet to take a decision on the latest Iranian proposal for how to resolve the standoff over remaining issues between the two countries, which include a Trump-era terrorism designation for Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
“We haven’t reached the point yet where the U.S. side has shown the will to return to its own obligations under the nuclear deal and the related United Nations resolution,” Khatibzadeh said. Washington must reverse all of the Trump administration’s measures against Iran, imposed as part of its “maximum pressure” strategy, he said.
While the terrorism listing isn’t formally part of the nuclear deal, Tehran has insisted it must be removed in order for the pact to be revived.
Diplomats paused their negotiations last month after Russia inserted new conditions related to western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its war on Ukraine. The Kremlin later backed down, but Tehran and Washington remain deadlocked, especially over the designation of the Guard as a foreign terrorist organization made by then-President Donald Trump.
Reversing that decision could be politically perilous for the Biden administration in an election year, with substantial opposition in both American parties.
Reviving the 2015 deal would ease sanctions on Iran and trigger the return of its crude oil to markets at a time of unprecedented volatility in fuel markets because of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic on supply and demand.
The nuclear accord unraveled after Trump renounced it and reimposed sanctions almost four years ago. Iran responded by escalating its uranium enrichment well beyond limits set by the accord. The confrontation fueled conflicts in the Middle East and a series of attacks on shipping in waterways key for global trade.
Gulf Arab governments and Israel opposed the agreement, arguing it failed to address worries over the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile capabilities or its support for militias including Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi fighters.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the region last month for talks that included those concerns. American officials said the revival of the atomic accord, also signed by China, Russia, France, Germany and the U.K., wasn’t “imminent.”
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Oil Worker Shortage Hits Canada
- USA Refinery Run Rate Very High for April
- Exxon Advises Voting Against Reducing Scope 3 Emissions
- WATCH: Johan Castberg FPSO Arrives In Norway
- West Africa Oil Still Unloved
- 1,000 Seafarers Stranded in Ukraine Ports and Waters
- Aker BP Begins Hod B Platform Production
- Vaalco Drills New Well Off Gabon. Production To Begin Soon.
- Iran Says Nuclear Deal in E.R.
- Gassco Taps Wood To Secure European Gas Transport
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- China Oil Demand Outlook Darkens
- Oil Supply, Demand and Prices Become Clear
- Exxon Sanctions Yellowtail Development Offshore Guyana
- Controversial $12Bn Bay du Nord Project Approved Despite Protests
- Oil Prices Fall This Week as Supply News Takes Center Stage
- W&T Offshore Buys Remaining Stakes In Three GOM Fields
- Significant Discovery at Equinor Operated Well
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- Oil Falls Again on Mounting Risks
- Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.