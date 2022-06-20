Iran Says Legal Work Underway for Release of Seized Ships
Iran said Greece is preparing legal documents required for the release of two Greek ships seized by the Islamic Republic in retaliation for an Iranian oil cargo that Athens detained to enforce US sanctions.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, told reporters that he hopes the Greek government will “in practice” in return release the Iranian tanker and cargo it seized. His comments come after a court in Greece overturned a decision that allowed the cargo to be confiscated.
The seizures have stoked tensions in the oil-rich Persian Gulf, where tit-for-tat attacks on ships and energy installations have been frequent since the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The latest dispute comes as negotiations to revive the landmark accord remain stalled amid a standoff about the removal of a Trump-era US terrorism designation on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Greek authorities seized the Iranian tanker and confiscated its cargo last month. At the time, Iranian officials said the seizure was made in coordination with the US. Days later, the IRGC diverted two Greek oil tankers into Iranian territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- ConocoPhillips Makes Norway Gas Discovery
- Diesel Price Shock Imminent As Reserves Drop, Refining Lags
- USA Gasoline Price Falls
- Minister Says Libya Oil Output Has Risen
- Harbour Energy Asks Sunak for Windfall Tax Rethink
- Eni Introduces Hydrocarbons To Coral Sul FLNG
- Eni Becomes Latest Partner In Massive Qatari LNG Project
- Limited Tools Exist for Biden to Address Gasoline Prices
- Exxon Joins Neptune In Development Of L10 CCS Offshore Project
- Wood Chooses New Consulting Business Head
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Texas LNG Blast Spells Trouble for Europe
- New Development In Iran, Greece Tanker Seizure Story
- Norway Gasoline Hits $10 a Gallon
- Russia Sanctions Lead to $237B Decline in Oil Project Pipeline
- Freeport LNG Gives Update on Plant Blast
- Targa Agrees $3.5B Permian Deal
- Oil and Gas Prices To Rise Across The Board, Fitch Ratings Says
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast