Iran Releases Oil Tanker Seized in 2024

An oil tanker seized by Iran two years ago was released, with satellite images showing the vessel off the coast of Oman, against a backdrop of mounting US pressure on the Persian Gulf state.

The St Nikolas — seized in January 2024 in retaliation for what Iran called at the time the US “theft” of Iranian oil — was released on Jan. 9, its managers Empire Navigation Inc. said in a statement. The ship arrived near Oman on Jan. 10, they said.

The vessel was seen north of the Sohar anchorage off the coast of Oman, TankerTrackers.com Inc., which specializes in using satellite imagery and other tools to track vessels, said earlier.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry didn’t respond to phone and email requests for comment.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to intervene in Iran to stop a deadly state crackdown on protests that have rocked the country for the past two weeks and left at least 2,000 people dead, according to activists. Trump announced 25% tariffs late Monday on any country “doing business” with Tehran, hours after he said Iran had reached out for negotiations.

Empire said the crew are in good health and that the ship’s satellite tracking system has been reconnected, though it’s inoperable.