Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China.
The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in November, and last month held near the highest in four years, according to data from Vortexa Ltd. and Kpler, two well-known shipping analytics firms.
The surge is a boost for global markets as sanctions on Moscow threaten to tighten oil supply from a key producer. The picture is more nuanced for the US and its allies — who want low oil prices but have also been trying to curb Iranian exports in order to restrict the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.
The increase appears to be bound for China, the world’s biggest oil importer, under the banner of shipments from Malaysia. Beijing’s intake from the Asian nation surged to a record in December, figures from China’s customs administration show.
Malaysian exports to China on that scale are unfeasible. They were almost triple the average daily crude output from the Southeast Asian nation over the first nine months of 2022. The flows also surpassed those of OPEC giants Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.
“China’s crude imports from Iran picked up to a new record in the last month of 2022,” Armen Azizan, an analyst at Vortexa, said in a report.
A fax to China’s General Administration of Customs wasn’t immediately returned.
Malaysian waters have long been a hub for transferring crude and petroleum products from one tanker to another, sometimes masking the origin. Barrels from Iran and Venezuela have previously been re-branded as oil from Malaysia and Oman.
The official data show Malaysia as China’s third-biggest supplier of crude last month, trailing only Saudi Arabia and Russia. Shipments from Iraq were at 5.06 million tons, while flows from the UAE were at 4.95 million tons in December.
Across 2022, China imported a total of 35.7 million tons of crude from Malaysia, making the Southeast Asian nation the sixth-biggest supplier, ahead of Brazil, and OPEC members Kuwait and Angola.
Officially, China hasn’t imported any Venezuelan crude since 2019 and has only taken oil from Iran on four occasions since the end of 2020, the customs data show.
--With assistance from Ben Sharples, Jason Rogers and Emma Dong.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Top Chinese Oil Trader's Buying Spree Sparks Market Curiosity
- Large Inventory Build Couldn't Push Prices Lower This Week
- US Climate Bill To Boost Renewables Investment To $114B By 2031
- Does USA SPR Bill Have Any Chance of Becoming Law?
- Inflation Reduction Act Trying To Cut Out China From US EV Industry
- UK Crown Estate Leases Sites For 6 Offshore Wind Projects
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?
- Gulf of Mexico Lease Sales Edge Closer
- Oil and Gas Market Recruitment Trends for 2023
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt
- Exxon's Climate Projections Were Very Accurate, Study Says
- Land Rig Activity In Key Regions Set To Rise In 2023
- Top Headlines: EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
- 2023 The Year of China's Covid Reawakening
- What Will Be the Top Theme for Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Eni Makes Zeus Discovery
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream