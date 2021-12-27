Iran Nuclear Talks Set to Resume

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at the resumption of Iran nuclear discussions, the trend of Covid cases and hospitalizations, holiday air and vehicle miles and more.

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Samuel Indyk, Senior Analyst at uk.Investing.com: It will likely be quiet in between Christmas and New Year but the nuclear discussions are set to resume on Monday. I’ll be looking out for progress on the discussions or whether the two sides remain far apart. Separately, I’ll be keeping an eye on Covid cases and hospitalizations and whether it appears countries will add new international travel restrictions or local measures to contain the spread.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Crude markets will be watching for holiday air and vehicle miles traveled to gauge demand as well as any fuel-switching in Europe that could strengthen distillates there. The U.S. is currently maxed-out on its ability to export LNG so, any increase in consumption will have to come from colder weather.

