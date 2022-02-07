Iran Nuclear Negotiations Halt Oil Rally
Oil dropped to trade near $91 a barrel, pausing a rally that’s propelled crude to its highest since 2014.
Futures in New York fell 1.1% on Monday after rallying for seven straight weeks and gaining almost 30%. Diplomats are set to return to Vienna Tuesday to resume Iran nuclear negotiations, which are viewed as a path to restore the nation’s sanctioned oil to global markets. On Friday, the U.S. signed several waivers related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities to ease diplomatic efforts.
The potential for eventual Iranian barrels, with crude being overbought from last week’s rally, is prompting the market to take a “pause to refresh,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. Crude futures “had a really good run at a time when the broader economy is not performing that way.”
Meanwhile, the second-largest U.S. refinery was unexpectedly shut down along with other plants on the Gulf Coast, sending spot gasoline prices in Houston to a two-month high. The closures could have an outsized impact on a market already squeezed for supplies. Heating oil margins climbed to their strongest since April 2020.
Though crude has begun the week on the back foot, the oil market’s structure has been indicating one of the strongest supply-demand balances in years. That has come as the average price of gasoline in the U.S. rose to the highest level in more than seven years and calls for $100 a barrel by some of Wall Street’s biggest names grow louder.
See also: Gasoline Prices Aren’t Dropping Anytime Soon: Julian Lee
“I would expect prices to remain around where they are, but there is definitely the risk to the upside,” said Fiona Boal, head of commodities and real assets at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “Demand has been incredibly tight. I have been amazed -- particularly in the U.S. -- with the distillate demand.”
Prices:
- West Texas Intermediate for March delivery fell 99 cents to settle at $91.32 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for April settlement dipped 58 cents to settle at $92.69 a barrel.
Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for its customers in Asia, the U.S. and Europe. The hike of 60 cents to its key Arab Light grade to Asia was largely in line with trader expectations.
OPEC+ last week agreed to boost output by 400,000 barrels a day in March, but the group is struggling to fulfill its supply pledges. One of Libya’s biggest oil companies was recently forced to cut output due to a lack of storage capacity caused by the inability to perform maintenance on tanks.
(with assistance from Barbara Powell)
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Energy Firms Defend Net-Zero After U.K. Reconsiders Policy
- TotalEnergies, CNOOC Launch Development Of Lake Albert Project
- OGA Looking For New CEO As Samuel Setting Up For Exit
- Chevron Trying To Get More Control Over Venezuela Ops
- Petrofac Wins $100M Oilfield Services Deals In India
- Vaalco Brings Etame Well Online
- Trelleborg Repairing Large Diameter FPSO Seals In-Situ
- U.S. Remains Top LNG Exporter As Venture Global Starts Production
- Iran Nuclear Negotiations Halt Oil Rally
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- W&T Offshore Completes Gulf Of Mexico Fields Buy
- What It Takes to Change a Name in Oil
- Oil Rises to 7 Year High and Likely to Keep Climbing
- New Natural Gas Find Offshore Abu Dhabi
- Noble Rig Sets Sights On Drilling Santos Wells
- Shell Has Momentous Year
- Maersk Drilling Scores More Drillship Work Off Malaysia
- Shell Oil Find In Namibia Opens New Dawn Of Prosperity
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- ADNOC Comments on Fire