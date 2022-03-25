Iran Nuclear Deal Talks At Critical Juncture

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on Iran nuclear deal talks, the energy market effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, pipeline damage and more. Read on for more detail.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Crude prices worked their way higher this week still mostly on the Russia-Ukraine war. WTI crested at $116.65 per barrel while Brent hit a high of $123.75 but both grades have retraced slightly late week. Speculation that EU countries would join a ban on importing Russian oil, an unexpected crude oil pipeline outage and an across-the-board drop in inventories all contributed to the mid-week rally. No announcement of a ban on Russian imports came from the EU, as that region is more dependent on imports of Russian Urals than the U.S. or the UK, and China and India have proven to be willing to take any oil Russia needs to offload. That outlook led to a small decline in prices as the week progressed. Russian oil exports were interrupted when a one million barrel per day pipeline running from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea was damaged due to weather. It has been estimated that it could take two months to return the line to service. Houthi rebels again attacked Saudi-Aramco facilities last weekend leading the Kingdom to insist that the international community condemn the Iranian-backed group in order to maintain oil flows. The Iran Nuclear Accord talks are at a critical juncture as Iran wants the terrorist organization designation removed from its Revolutionary Guard. Israel remains steadfastly against the lifting of the label. Iran represents the only true significant amount of incremental global oil supply. Doubts still exist regarding the OPEC+ group’s ability to increase output, especially with national oil companies exiting Russia, which will impact their ability to continue to produce at current levels.

This week’s EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report indicated that commercial crude inventory dropped -2.5 million barrels last week to 414 million barrels total and 13 percent below the five-year average. The API reported that inventories fell 4.3 million barrels while WSJ analysts called for no change from the prior week. Refinery utilization was higher at 91.1 percent, up from the prior week’s 90.4 percent. Total motor gasoline inventories fell by 2.95 million barrels but holding at the five-average for this time of year. Distillate inventories decreased 2.1 million barrels, falling to 17 percent below the five-year average. Crude oil stocks at the key Cushing, OK. hub rose 1.2 million barrels to 25 million barrels, or 33 percent of available capacity. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve had a draw of 4.2 million barrels, leading to a remaining total of 571 million barrels. U.S. oil production continues to hold at 11.6 million barrels per day vs. 11 million barrels per day at this time last year. U.S. inventories of crude and fuel, including the SPR, continue to sit at eight-year low levels. The North American rig count held last week at a net 663, the most since April 2020. JP Morgan sees global crude oil demand growing throughout the current decade to 107.5 million barrels per day by 2030.

April 2022 NYMEX ULSD futures are trading at a substantial premium to RBOB, which could result in refiners increasing distillates resulting in lower gasoline production. And, while not as large of a premium, ULSD is trading over RBOB for several months out. All three major U.S. stock indexes are higher after having their own volatile week. The U.S. dollar is higher this week which may have played a minor role in the weaker prices later in the week. Pump prices in California hit an all-time record high of $5.88 per gallon this week while the national average actually fell from $4.28 last week to $4.23 per gallon.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Headlines during the week were centered on supply dislocations and the potential for additional sanctions, specifically targeting the Russian energy sector, enabling the front-month contracts to fully recoup all of the declines from last week on elevated daily volatility levels. Getting the Iran nuclear deal and associated easing of oil export sanctions across the finish line remains a difficult task and another impediment to global crude supply. U.S. production levels have remained at 11.6 million barrels per day per each weekly update since the beginning of February and are down marginally from the start of the year despite oil rig counts and active frac spread counts increasing by nine percent and 13 percent since the beginning of the year. Labor constraints are becoming an increasing concern in the oil patch, suggesting growth in these metrics could be limited in the near-term and further limiting the ability for the industry to “turn on the spigot” and increase volumes.

Hillary Stevenson, Director, Sales Enablement at oil and gas data firm Validere: WTI Crude oil futures rose back above $100 per barrel. The sell-off March 15-16 was a bit premature with fundamentals (flat U.S. production, U.S. stock draws) and geopolitical tensions causing near-term prices to rise again. Prices are likely to remain above the $100 per barrel mark until the market figures out how to replace Russian crude supply (gains elsewhere) or demand destruction sets in.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Seng: Another week and still no substantial boycott of Russian crude in the global marketplace, yet prices appear to continue to have the reduced oil supply factored in. Extended cold in major heating oil consumption areas in the U.S. may be part of the reason behind the strength in USLD prices. The U.S. Northeast is the world’s largest consumer of heating oil and New England, in particular, will burn fuel oil for power generation when natural gas prices are high or supplies are tight.

Donnel: The mid-week EIA inventory report showed large stock draws for gasoline and diesel fuel despite higher refinery utilization on a week-over-week basis. Utilization has increased while days of gasoline supply has decreased each of the past five weeks, indicating fuel demand remains strong despite the well-documented sticker shock at the pump.

Stevenson: Crude supply to Eastern Europe was further hampered by weather-related damage to the 1.2 million barrel per day Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline and port. Repairs could take more than a month, limiting supply to a region that is already short barrels due to sanctions and market hesitancy to purchase Russian crude. Another surprise was a further draw in U.S. crude stocks. Inventories are dangerously low, well below the five-year average and with many of those barrels unusable due to pipeline fill and tank bottoms.

