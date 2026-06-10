Iran Linked Oil Tanker Suffers Fire

A tanker that has previously carried Iranian oil suffered a fire in the Gulf of Oman, maritime security companies and local navies said.

A tanker that has previously carried Iranian oil suffered a fire in the Gulf of Oman, maritime security companies and local navies said.

Pakistan’s hydrographic service said the Settebello tanker reported a fire and was adrift. Kpler data show the vessel has regularly engaged in carrying Iranian oil. It was unclear what caused the blaze.

Earlier this week, an American fighter jet fired a precision munition at an empty oil tanker inside the Gulf of Oman as part of Washington’s ongoing blockade of Iranian ports. The US has been restricting the movement of ships attempting to enter Tehran’s waters as its war with Iran continues.

A UK naval group said a tanker involved in a fire in the Gulf of Oman reported one casualty and two crew members missing. It was unclear whether it was referring to the same ship. The group said there was no environmental impact.

The ship’s owner and manager didn’t have any listed contact details on the Equasis marine database.