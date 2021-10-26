Iran Gasoline Sales Suspended After Software Fault

The problem started at around 11 a.m., Tehran time, Amin Rezanavaz, spokesman for Iran's gas station owners union, told the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network in an interview.

Sales at gasoline stations across Iran saw major disruptions on Tuesday after a software malfunction affected the country’s subsidized card payment system, state TV reported.

The problem started at around 11 a.m., Tehran time, Amin Rezanavaz, spokesman for Iran’s gas station owners union, told the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network in an interview, adding that he couldn’t predict when the issue would be resolved.

Officials at the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Co. are holding an emergency meeting to discuss the problem, Ali Forouzandeh, director of public affairs at Iran’s Oil Ministry, said in a separate interview with IRINN, cautioning people to avoid petrol pumps for the time being.

Millions of drivers rely on the fuel cards, which the government uses to manage the distribution of subsidized gasoline, and Tuesday’s disruption comes almost two years after a government hike in gas prices triggered widespread and violent protests across the country.