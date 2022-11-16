Iran Boosting Production With 35 Wells At World's Largest Field

Pars Oil and Gas Company is planning to spud 35 new wells in the supergiant South Pars gas field to enhance and maintain gas production in the field.

POGC said that it focuses on maintaining production in the South Pars gas field while developing other gas fields such as Kish, North Pars, Bilal, Golshan and Ferdowsi, Farzad A and B, and also the oil layers of South Pars.

The amount of gas on the Iranian side of the South Pars joint gas field is estimated at 410 trillion cubic feet, and in the 20 years since the beginning of gas production from this field until today, 75.5 trillion cubic feet of gas have been produced in the field. The other part of the field is named the North Field and is in Qatari waters.

So far, the number of drilled and completed wells in this field is 341 by 38 platforms of which 308 wells are currently active.

POGC added that the daily gas production capacity from the massive offshore field is about 25 billion cubic feet, and with the commissioning of South Pars Phase 11, the daily gas production capacity of this field will increase to just under 26 billion cubic feet per day.

The company further stated that permits had been obtained by POGC to spud 35 new wells in the field within the next two to three years.

Kish Field Going Online Next Year

The field is in the underground part of Kish Island and the waters of the Persian Gulf, with a minimum in-place storage of 56 trillion cubic feet of gas, which is considaered one of the large gas fields.

The development of this field started in 2018 and continues in three phases. According to the plans of development, the first phase of this field will be completed next year with 14 wells with a daily gas production capacity of around 1 billion cubic feet.

It is also worth noting that POGC held engineering studies in the North Pars gas located in the Persian Gulf, south of Bushehr province with a gas reserve of 55 trillion cubic feet.

One appraisal well has been drilled so far in the offshore location of this field, and there are plans in place to drill 8 wells in the future – including the currently drilled well, to bring gas production from this field to 500 million cubic feet per day.

