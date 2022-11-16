Iran Boosting Production With 35 Wells At World's Largest Field
Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) is planning to spud 35 new wells in the supergiant South Pars gas field to enhance and maintain gas production in the field.
POGC said that it focuses on maintaining production in the South Pars gas field while developing other gas fields such as Kish, North Pars, Bilal, Golshan and Ferdowsi, Farzad A and B, and also the oil layers of South Pars.
The amount of gas on the Iranian side of the South Pars joint gas field is estimated at 410 trillion cubic feet, and in the 20 years since the beginning of gas production from this field until today, 75.5 trillion cubic feet of gas have been produced in the field. The other part of the field is named the North Field and is in Qatari waters.
So far, the number of drilled and completed wells in this field is 341 by 38 platforms of which 308 wells are currently active.
POGC added that the daily gas production capacity from the massive offshore field is about 25 billion cubic feet, and with the commissioning of South Pars Phase 11, the daily gas production capacity of this field will increase to just under 26 billion cubic feet per day.
The company further stated that permits had been obtained by POGC to spud 35 new wells in the field within the next two to three years.
Kish Field Going Online Next Year
The field is in the underground part of Kish Island and the waters of the Persian Gulf, with a minimum in-place storage of 56 trillion cubic feet of gas, which is considaered one of the large gas fields.
The development of this field started in 2018 and continues in three phases. According to the plans of development, the first phase of this field will be completed next year with 14 wells with a daily gas production capacity of around 1 billion cubic feet.
It is also worth noting that POGC held engineering studies in the North Pars gas located in the Persian Gulf, south of Bushehr province with a gas reserve of 55 trillion cubic feet.
One appraisal well has been drilled so far in the offshore location of this field, and there are plans in place to drill 8 wells in the future – including the currently drilled well, to bring gas production from this field to 500 million cubic feet per day.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Demand, Dayrates To Stay High For Low-Emission Rigs To 2026
- International Tensions At Forefront Of COP27 Climate Talks
- Equinor Starts Production From World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm
- Windfall Supertax Could Drive O&G Investments From UK
- North Sea Can Fuel UK For 30 Years, But More Investment Is Needed
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- EPA Announces More Stringent Methane Measures
- International Tensions At Forefront Of COP27 Climate Talks
- NSTA Opens Another Investigation
- Equinor Starts Production From World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm
- Windfall Supertax Could Drive O&G Investments From UK
- North Sea Can Fuel UK For 30 Years, But More Investment Is Needed
- IEA Sees Russia Oil Output Nosediving
- Race Is On to Be Next Big USA Supplier of LNG to Europe
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast
- China Replaces Alaskan Expensive Crude With Russian Oil
- EV Battery Anode Materials Demand To increase 300% By 2025
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Action Plan In Place To Make Clean Tech Accessible Globally
- US Joins Global Offshore Wind Alliance At COP27
- Climate Projections Point To Dangerous 2.7C Rise By 2100
- Encouraging Signs For Invictus At Mukuyu Well In Zimbabwe
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech