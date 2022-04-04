IPR Energy Grabs Two More Licenses In Egypt

IPR Energy has completed the acquisition of a 55 percent interest in the El Fayum and North Beni Suef Concessions in Egypt from Pharos Energy.

Texas-based IPR Energy Group has completed the acquisition of operatorship and majority working interest of 55 percent in the El Fayum and North Beni Suef Concessions in the Western Desert, Egypt, from Pharos Energy.

IPR said that this latest acquisition, spanning 2,558 square miles in the Western Desert, materially strengthens the company’s position in Egypt, the Group’s core area of focus, by adding gross 41 mmbo 2P reserves to its existing portfolio.

According to the company, the assets also provide material, de-risked, and exploration upside from multiple targets, while straddling the producing Gindi and Beni Suef Basins.

IPR plans to invest over $80 million in drilling exploration and development wells, workovers, recompletions, waterflooding, and seismic acquisition.

The work program will include the use of multiple drilling rigs of varying sizes to achieve accelerated production while the energy industry experiences a high commodity price environment. The strategic location of the assets is near IPR’s Alamein, Western Desert base, creating synergies by utilizing IPR’s drilling and workover rigs to restore production, develop, and appraise opportunities.

Production to date has been under primary energy drive, with significant potential for secondary recovery via waterflood, which has already been successfully tested in the license.

With the acquisition, IPR will now have 10 concessions – 7 operated – in the Western and Eastern Deserts, Nile Delta, and the Gulf of Suez.

“We are excited to continue our expansion with this strategic transaction and look forward to partnering with Pharos to maximize an attractive portfolio of assets that we intend to further develop, leveraging our success in enhancing the recovery of mature producing fields and virgin exploration,” Chairman and CEO of IPR M.K. Dabbous stated.

“IPR’s ability to identify and close this deal is a testament to our deep understanding of the area and a clear statement of our intent to keep building our E&P portfolio in Egypt and beyond. This deal was highly attractive in a suppressed oil price environment when negotiations began, and we take over with a much-improved backdrop, ensuring the immediate value accretive nature of this deal.

“We now look forward to working with our partners to continue to support Egypt through the energy transition, maintaining the highest international standards and contributing to the country’s economic and social fabric.

“As a leading upstream player in Egypt, IPR continues to build on the confidence in the country’s leadership, and support of our banking partners, stakeholders, and strong relationships with the Petroleum Ministry, EGPC, and other governmental authorities, who we thank for their unwavering support,” Dabbous concluded.

