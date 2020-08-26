IPC COO Bags Lundin COO Role
Lundin Energy AB (STO: Lune) has announced the appointment of Daniel Fitzgerald as the company’s new chief operating officer (COO), effective January 1, 2021.
Fitzgerald, who is currently the COO of International Petroleum Corporation (IPC), has previously held senior management and operational leadership positions with Lundin Petroleum AB. Prior to joining Lundin and IPC, Fitzgerald worked for Shell’s upstream business in the UK in a range of asset and operational leadership positions.
Fitzgerald’s appointment follows the decision by Alex Schneiter, the president and chief executive officer of Lundin Energy, to step down from the company and the appointment of Lundin Energy’s current COO Nick Walker as his replacement.
“I am very pleased to announce Daniel’s appointment as COO,” Schneiter said in a company statement.
“He is well known to the Lundin Group, having previously worked for Lundin Petroleum and now serving successfully as COO with IPC. I have known Daniel since 2014 and his strong technical background and leadership qualities, as well as his knowledge of our assets and people, make him a great candidate for the role,” he added in the statement.
“This is a very exciting time for Lundin Energy as we emerge resiliently from this recent oil market cycle; the strong production growth profile to target over 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day production, combined with our industry leading low operating cost and sustainably produced barrels, uniquely positions the business for growth and the energy transition,” Schneiter went on to say.
Lundin Energy, which describes itself as a leading independent exploration and production company, was founded in 2001 and entered the Norwegian Continental Shelf in 2003. The company has over 400 employees, a resource base of more than one billion barrels of oil equivalent and “industry leading” operating costs, according to its website.
