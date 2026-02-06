IPAA Promotes Naatz to Chief Policy Officer

The Independent Petroleum Association of America announced that Dan Naatz has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer.

In a statement sent to Rigzone on Thursday, the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) announced that Dan Naatz has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer.

As Chief Policy Officer, Naatz will lead IPAA’s policy priorities and oversee all government relations and advocacy efforts, the organization said in the statement, adding that he will focus “on the issues most critical to independent producers across regulatory, legislative, and permitting environments”.

“He will also continue to build consensus across IPAA's diverse membership and strengthen partnerships with aligned organizations,” the IPAA noted.

Naatz also serves as Corporate Secretary on the IPAA board of directors, the statement highlighted.

Prior to joining the IPAA in 2003, Naatz spent 12 years on Capitol Hill working for the late Senator Craig Thomas in various capacities, the IPAA pointed out in its statement.

“Dan has led IPAA’s advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill, securing meaningful wins for independent oil and natural gas producers on issues including methane regulation, federal leasing, and permitting reform,” the statement said.

“His decades of leadership and judgment have strengthened IPAA’s voice in Washington at a critical time for IPAA members,” it added.

A bio on Naatz hosted on the IPAA website states that, “for more than two decades, Dan has been the public face for independent oil and natural gas producers in Washington, representing the industry in congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, roundtables, coalition meetings, and with federal regulating agencies”.

“IPAA actively engages with agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Department of Interior (DOI), Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in support of rules and timelines that are technically feasible and cost-effective, so producers can do what they do best: provide reliable and affordable energy for Americans,” the bio page adds.

IPAA President and CEO Edith Naegele said in the IPAA statement, “IPAA makes this strategic promotion elevating Dan Naatz as we take steps to lead our nearly 100 year old institution into the next 100 years”.

“IPAA strengthens its resolve as one strong voice for independent producers with Dan’s promotion. His promotion reflects our dedication to government affairs and leading the strongest policy team in Washington dedicated to America’s Independent oil and gas producers,” Naegele added.

In a statement posted on its site back in September last year, the IPAA announced the appointment of Naegele as the association’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 22, 2025.

This statement highlighted that Naegele was Vice President, Membership and Strategic Development & Corporate Secretary of the American Gas Association at the time. Prior to the AGA role, Naegele worked for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce “in roles of increasing responsibility” from 2003, with her last role as Senior Vice President “where she oversaw membership development and engagement”, the statement noted.

“I am excited to join the team at the IPAA and get out to meet our members, invigorate our events, and continue to elevate the message of the importance of the U.S. oil and natural gas industry to our federal legislators and regulators,” Naegele said in that statement.

“I have chosen to advocate for commerce through my roles at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and more recently for the natural gas industry at the AGA in Washington, D.C. I could not be more energized to expand my mission upstream to the oil and natural gas industry through the IPAA which is approaching a century of advocacy for independent oil and gas operators,” Naegele added.

The IPAA represents the thousands of independent oil and natural gas producers and service companies across the United States, the IPAA states on its website.

“America’s independent producers operate 95 percent of the nation’s oil and natural gas wells and are responsible for 85 percent of U.S. oil production and 90 percent of natural gas production onshore,” the site adds.

“Upstream, onshore independent producers supported 3.1 million jobs nationally, contributed to $277 billion in labor income, and paid $129 billion in taxes - accounting for 87 percent of the sector’s total economic contributions in 2024,” it continues.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com