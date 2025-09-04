IPAA Announces New President and CEO

The Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) announced the appointment of a new President and Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement sent to Rigzone recently, the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) announced the appointment of Edith Naegele as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 22.

Naegele is currently Vice President, Membership and Strategic Development & Corporate Secretary of the American Gas Association (AGA). The incoming IPAA President and CEO has served in this AGA role since joining the AGA in 2021, the IPAA highlighted, adding that, prior to her AGA position, Naegele worked for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce “in roles of increasing responsibility from 2003 with her last role as Senior Vice President where she oversaw membership development and engagement”.

The AGA website notes that, at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Naegele was part of a development team supporting revenue of more than $180 million annually through multi-year and annual advancement plans aligned with the organization’s policy goals.

“She identified and recommended new funding models and opportunities and set the strategic direction for research to increase member engagement, satisfaction and retention,” the site states.

“Earlier in her career, Naegele gained experience with the energy industry working for the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and attended the Abshire-Inamori Leadership Academy within what is now the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies,” the site adds.

The IPAA outlined in its statement that, in her new role, Naegele’s priorities “will include engaging with IPAA membership across the country to better understand the issues facing the upstream oil and natural gas industry”.

Jeff Eshelman, the IPAA’s current president and chief executive officer who has served the IPAA for over 27 years, plans to remain with the association in a new role, helping with the leadership transition and advising on advocacy efforts and IPAA’s Energy in Depth program which Eshelman founded in 2009 and directs, the IPAA noted in the statement. The organization went on to state that its federal advocacy efforts will continue to be overseen by IPAA’s EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Dan Naatz.

“The board of IPAA is thrilled to have Edith Naegele lead our capable Washington, D.C. based team and strengthen our member engagement,” IPAA Board Chairman Mike Hillebrand said in the statement.

“I am confident in Edith’s ability to activate independent companies small and large and guide the association as it presents a unified voice for producers in Washington. Edith’s intelligence, strong organizational and communication skills combined with her energetic, get-it-done persona qualify her well to bring IPAA into its next chapter,” Hillebrand added.

“We have great opportunity ahead with a new leader and the current administration and Congress. The board and I look forward to working with Edith, the IPAA staff and member companies to achieve a legislative and regulatory environment that fosters energy dominance, economic growth and environmental stewardship,” Hillebrand continued.

Naegele said in the statement, “I am excited to join the team at the IPAA and get out to meet our members, invigorate our events, and continue to elevate the message of the importance of the U.S. oil and natural gas industry to our federal legislators and regulators”.

“I have chosen to advocate for commerce through my roles at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and more recently for the natural gas industry at the AGA in Washington, D.C. I could not be more energized to expand my mission upstream to the oil and natural gas industry through the IPAA which is approaching a century of advocacy for independent oil and gas operators,” Naegele added.

In a statement posted on its site back in January, the IPAA announced Hillebrand as board chairman for a two-year term through 2026. The IPAA noted in that statement that its board approved Hillebrand at the association’s annual meeting in late fall and added that Hillebrand officially assumed the role in January.

“Mike brings fantastic business and technical expertise to the role of chairman, coupled with a passion for industry and association advocacy,” Eshelman said in that statement.

“Past-chairman Steve Pruett, the president and chief executive officer of Elevation Resources, has been invaluable in expanding IPAA’s reach in Texas and the Permian Basin,” he added.

“I look forward to working with Mike on deepening our roots and relationships in my home state of Pennsylvania and throughout the Appalachian Basin formations,” he continued.

The IPAA has over 5,000 members who produce and develop oil and natural gas resources in 34 states across the United States along with members who service and support the industry, the IPAA’s latest statement noted. The AGA represents more than 200 energy companies that provide natural gas service to 189 million Americans, the AGA’s website states. The AGA was founded in 1918, the site highlights.

