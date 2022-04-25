ION Gets Brunei Marine Logistics Solution Deal From Shell

ION has been given a five-year deal from Shell to provide a marine logistics management digital solution for Brunei.

ION Geophysical Corporation has been awarded a five-year contract by Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) for a digital solution to manage Marine Logistics. Brunei Shell Petroleum is a joint venture between the Government of Brunei and Shell.

The solution will be delivered utilizing the Marlin software suite and will include vessel monitoring, berth management, and visual reporting tools for material supply workflows.

The solution will digitize several manual processes and will also interface with existing tools, enhancing BSP’s ability to make informed decisions whilst managing its fleet of more than 70 vessels servicing over 200 offshore structures, ION said in its statement.

Processes such as planning, scheduling, routing, tracking of arrivals and departures, and automating port calls, function with multiple manual processes and systems across various marine logistics teams, demonstrating how powerful digitizing and streamlining the workflows are.

Through the ability to share and visualize information for the entire operating area in a single system across teams, QHSE and operational efficiencies are improved, which can lead to reductions in fuel consumption, emissions, and BSP’s overall carbon footprint.

“We are thrilled to be able to embark on this journey with BSP, to see them become a leader in digital integration of Exploration and Production Marine Logistics,” said Stuart Darling, Senior Vice President of ION’s Software group.

“With every engagement, our goal is to demonstrate excellent service quality; we are delighted that our solution was chosen as part of a competitive tender process. By working closely with BSP over the next five years, we intend to leverage Marlin’s robust, cloud-based infrastructure, to digitize as many workflows as possible to ensure BSP reaps maximum value from their investment,” Darling added.

